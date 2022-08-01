Protein-Ligand Equilibrium Constants

So now that we've introduced the first protein like an association equilibrium Constant Capital K A in our last lesson video In this video, we're going to move on to our second protein like an equilibrium constant, which is the protein like an dissociation equilibrium constant capital K d, which again is different than lower case K D, which is the dissociation rate constant, not equilibrium constant. And so this dissociation equilibrium, constant capital K d is literally an equilibrium, constant itself. Except this time, instead of being the equilibrium constant for the association, it's going to be the equilibrium constant for the dissociation of the protein like and complex backwards to form the free protein and the free like. And now, at this point, we already know from our last lesson video that the k d and the k a r just reciprocal of each other. And so because we already know that K A has units of inverse molar ity, this means that the K D is just gonna have units of molar ity. And so again, we already know that both the K D as well as the K A r used to express the proteins, affinity for the lie game. But it turns out that the K D is actually used much, much mawr often then the K A to express protein affinity for like it. But why is it that the K D would be used more often than the K? Well, one of the reasons has to do with the fact that the K A has units of inverse polarity and inverse mole arat e is a little bit tough for our brains to process, whereas the K D has units of just molar ity, and we know that mole Arat E is just a unit of concentration, and it's much easier for our brains to process units of molar ity than units of inverse molar ity. And so the second reason why the K D is used more often than the K A is because the K D actually ends up resembling one of the variables that we already covered in our previous lesson videos, which is the Michaelis constant K M. And we'll talk about this a little bit more after we digest this image down below. And so notice over here on the left hand side of this image, what we have is the protein, like an interaction that we had in our previous lesson videos and notice again that lower case K and lower case K d. R the rate constants, whereas Capital K A and Capital K D are going to be the equilibrium constant. So these air different than each other. And so over here on the right, what we have is the dissociation, equilibrium, constant capital, K d. And so it's going to be an equilibrium constant. So we know it's gonna be the ratio of the concentration of products over the concentration of react. It's. And so for this backwards dissociation, the products are going to be the free protein and the free lie again so we can add those in here free protein and free lie game. And then, of course, the reactant is going to be the protein like game complex. And, of course, because the K D we know is really just the reciprocal of the K, then it's also going to be expressed as the dissociation rate constant over the association rate concept. So it's gonna be K lower case K d over lower case K A. And of course, because again the K D and the KR reciprocal of each other. We can say that the K D is just going to be the reciprocal of the K A. So the reciprocal of the K is just one over K. And this is the capital K. And of course, as we already indicated, up above, the K D is going to have units of just molar ITI, which is again much easier for us to process than units of inverse similarity. So moving forward in our course were mainly going to be talking about the K D and not so much the K A. And so, as we briefly mentioned earlier in our video, it turns out that this K D is very, very similar to the McHale is constant from our previous lesson videos, which is the K M. And so the K D and the K M are going to be very, very similar to each other as we'll see uh, here in a moment. And so both the K D and the K M are inversely proportional to the affinities that they represent. And so the k D and protein affinity for the lie again are going to be inversely proportional instead of being directly proportional, like the K a waas. And so therefore, what this means is that the smaller the value of the k d, the stronger the affinity the protein is gonna have for that lie again, which is a very similar relationship that the K M has to an enzymes affinity for substrate now also similar to the way that the McHale is constant. K M is equal to an exact substrate concentration that allows the initial reaction velocity Thio equal half of the V max the k D. Because it's also in units of polarity, it also represents a specific concentration. It represents the exact concentration of Lagan that allows for half of the ligand binding sites to be occupied and so we can actually see this down below and our image over here on the left. So notice that we have a bunch of these proteins here and notice that we also have some lie again that's present. And so when the ligand concentration is exactly equal to the K D, which is units and units of molar ity, that means that exactly 50% of all of the protein binding sites are going to be full. And we can see here that this is exactly true, that we have three of the six protein binding sites occupied or full of like and when the concentration of, like n equals the K d. And so you can see graphically here if we grab the binding percentage of the protein over here on the Y axis and lagging concentration on the X axis that the K D has a very similar relationship to the K M. So it represents the exact LaGon concentration that allows for the binding to be at 50%. And so again, this is very, very similar to the meticulous, constant K M from our previous lesson videos. And so, uh, our next video will be able to talk Maura about this relationship of K d with protein binding affinity. But for now, this concludes our introduction to protein lying in dissociation equilibrium constant, and we'll be able to get some practice later in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next video

