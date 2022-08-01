Introduction to Protein-Ligand Interactions

So now that we've introduced the basics of protein like an interactions in this video, we're going to talk about protein like an rate constants. And so we already know from way back in our previous lesson videos that every single reaction has a rate constant that we abbreviate with lower case letter K, which indicates the reaction rate, efficiency and probability under set conditions. And so, of course, we already know that the higher the value of the rate constant K, the more likely it is that the reaction is going to be faster and again. Every single reaction has a rate constant K, including the reactions that form and break down the protein like and complex. And so the rate constant for the free protein and Free Ligand Association into the protein like and complex is referred to as just the association rate constant and is abbreviated as just k A, where the A here represents association and so down below. What we can see is that the free protein can associate with the free like an via this Ford reaction here to form the protein like in complex via the association rate, constant K A and of course, the opposite rate constant is going to be the rate constant for the protein, leg and complex dissociation backwards into the free protein and free ligand. And this dissociation rate constant is referred to as just the dissociation rate constant and is abbreviated as K D, where the D here represents dissociation and so down below. We can see that the protein leg in complex can indeed associate backwards via this dissociation rate constant K d to form the free leg in and free protein. And so really, what's important to note here is that the ratios of these rate constants K a N k d. Can actually describe the reversible binding of a protein and enough like an And so the ratios of K and K D are going to be very, very important to biochemists, that air studying the reversible binding of a protein and a lagging and so down below, over here. What you can see is that we're showing you the two different ratios for the K in the K D. The first ratio is just going to be the K A over the K d. And of course, the second ratio is just going to be the reciprocal, which is going to be the K D over the K A. And so we'll be able to get more and more practice with these reciprocal as we move forward in our course. And so what I want you guys to take note now is that these rate constants K A and K D are using the lower case letter K. And so this is going to be different than the K and K D that we cover later in our course, which use the uppercase letter for K. And so we'll talk Maura, about this distinction when we talk about the upper case K and upper case K d. Later in our course. But for now, this concludes our introduction to protein, leg and rate constants, and we'll be able to get a little bit of practice in our next couple of videos, so I'll see you guys there.

