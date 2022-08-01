Water vs. Methane

in this video, we're going to directly compare water with a molecule of similar molecular weight and size methane, and so not that you need to memorize all of these values below. But when we compare the values of water to the values methane, hopefully that will give you a greater appreciation for water's unique properties. And so we know that the chemical formula water is H 20 but recall that the chemical formula of methane is CH four. So methane has a carbon instead of an oxygen and two more hydrogen atoms. And so also noticed that Moeller Mass of water is going to be 18.2 g per mole, whereas methane Mueller masses 16.4 g per mole. So they only differ by about 2 g per mole, which is not a big difference. And these two molecules really do have a similar molecular weight. Now the boiling point of water is 100 degrees Celsius, and the melting point of water is zero degrees Celsius. Now, if we compare that directly to methane, what we'll see is that the boiling points in melting points drastically differ. Methane has a boiling point of negative 161. degrees Celsius and a melting point of negative 182 degrees Celsius. So these are much, much, much lower boiling and melting points in comparison to the very high boiling and melting points of water. And so again and our previous videos, we said that water has a high boiling and melting point, and this kind of brings it toe life a little bit so you can see the comparisons now. Water also has a high heat capacity, so you can see that the heat capacity of water is about double the heat capacity of methane. So it takes about double the amount of energy to raise the temperature of water one degree Kalfin than it does the amount of energy to raise the temperature of methane one degree Calvin. And so this is due to the hydrogen bonds that form. And so all of these hydrogen bonds make water. Um, give water high boiling point. Ah, high melting point, high heat capacity and a high heat of vaporization. So here we can see that the heat of vaporization is about five times greater than the heat of vaporization off methane, so it takes about five times more Thea Mount of energy to vaporize a water molecule when it's at its boiling point than it does, uh, the amount of energy to vaporize methane. So what's also very interesting is liquid density we know has a density of 1.0 g per milliliter. And so when ice liquid water freezes into ice, the density actually decreases. It goes down, whereas with methane noticed that the density ah, going from liquid to solid here it actually increases. And so it goes from 0.2 to 0.52 and that goes up. And that's usual. This is typical of most substances, so this is almost like an anomaly for water, where it decreases in density when it freezes. So that's very interesting to note. And this is really important because this means that ice is ableto float on liquid water and that acts as an insulator for life when temperatures start to get really cold. So you can imagine if you have water, say that's water, and then water is going to freeze from top to bottom. So here we have ice is going to be at the top, whereas we still have liquid water at the bottom of our pool. So this ice here acts as an insulator to keep the liquid below it warmer so that it doesn't freeze. And that's very, very important. Now again, we talked about Die electric constant in our previous videos, and we know that this has to do with the ability of a solve it to be. A good solvent toe essentially dissolved things. So the higher the dye electric constant, the better it is that dissolving things and the dye electric constant of water is about 47 times larger than the dialectic constant of methane. So that is much, much better. Water is a much, much better solvent and much better dissolving than methane is. And so this concludes our comparison of water and methane, and I'll see you guys in our practice videos

