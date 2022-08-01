Unique Properties of Water

in this video, we're gonna talk about the medium of life water. So you guys know that the chemical formula of water is H 20 So there's one oxygen atom and two hydrogen atoms. And you guys already know that water is a polar molecule, which of course, means that it has polar covalin bonds. And we know that water has to polar covalin bonds. Now the molecular geometry of water is a bent geometry, So water is a polar bent molecule. So we took a look at our water molecule down below. Notice that each of the hydrogen has a partial positive charge due to the polar bonds. And then the oxygen atom has a partial negative charge due to the polar bonds and again notice that the geometry of the water molecule is a bet. Geometry. So these two hydrogen are not 180 degrees apart from one another, and in fact, the bond angle between these two hydrogen is 104. degrees. And so what that means is that this is a bent molecule and that the dipole moment. So if we would have draw the dipole moments of each polar bond here, the dipole moments ago in these particular directions, and so they don't cancel each other out. Whereas if this were a linear molecule in the hydrogen, is were 180 degrees apart. The dipole moments would be going in opposite and equal directions, which would make it a non polar molecule. However, that's not the case here, because the bonds are at 104.5 degrees apart from one another, and that makes their dipole moment a polar molecule. And so another thing that's important to note is that water has to lone pairs of electrons, and you can see that by these four black dots that are on the oxygen. And so each of these two dots here create a separate lone pair. So we've got to lone pairs and together the lone pairs, as well as these other characteristics that we talked about, allow each water molecule to form four hydrogen bonds upto four hydrogen bonds with neighboring molecules. And so it's really the abundance and the strength of these hydrogen bonds that give water all of its unique properties, and these unique properties include a high boiling point and melting point shown by these up arrows as well as, Ah, high heat capacity and high heat of vaporization. And so recall he capacity is simply the amount of energy that's needed to raise the temperature of the water. One unit of temperature and then the heat of vaporization is the amount of energy that's needed to vaporize the water from liquid to gas when the liquid is at its boiling temperature. And so both of these are all four of these properties here are very, very high for water, and that's very unique. And we'll be able to appreciate this Maurine some of our later videos when we compare water, tow, methane and so another very interesting property of water is that its density actually decreases when it freezes from liquid to solid ice. And so that's because of the crystal formations that form. And this is not usual of most substances. Most substances when they freeze from liquid to solid. Their density increases, however, with liquid water. When it freezes from liquid toe heist solid ice, the density decreases Now. Water also has a very strong surface tension, and that has to do with its ability to have cohesive and adhesive properties. So let's take a look at our example below and notice that we have a single water molecule here that's forming four hydrogen bonds. And so it conform. One hydrogen bond with each of the if it's hydrogen and the oxygen conform to hydrogen bonds because it has two lone pairs, and so you can see that one water molecule conform up to four hydrogen bonds, and that applies toe all the water molecules. And so you can imagine that in, ah, a solution of a bunch of water. All of these water molecules form an abundance of hydrogen bonds, and it's all of these hydrogen bonds that give water its unique properties. Now, over here, what you'll notice is that we're distinguishing between cohesion and adhesion. Now cohesion has to do with the ability of water molecules to cling on and interact with each other. And so you can see here cohesion, preferring to one water molecule over here interacting with another neighboring water molecule, and that is called cohesion Now. Adhesion, on the other hand, is when water molecules interact with other substances that air, not water, and these were gonna be polar or charged objects. And so you can see that's true here. So here this interaction, where waters interacting with another object that's not water is adhesion. And so, in our next video, we're gonna talk about water soluble ity, so I'll see you guys in that video.

