Water Solubility

so recall from your previous chemistry courses that Sally ability is the property of a salute to be dissolved by a solvent and recall that a solvent is in high concentration and does the dissolving, whereas a salute is in small concentrations and gets dissolved by the solvent and water is actually the biological solvent. So it does the dissolving for life and water interacts with other polar substances and dissolves electrolytes and recall that electrolytes are simply molecules that disassociate or break apart. Toe form ions and ions are atoms that have charges and thes ions that form. They can create dipole dipole interactions with water molecules and so electrolytes that air dissolved in water are called hydrated. Electrolytes and hydrated electrolytes are surrounded with a shell or layer of water molecules that again surrounds the electrolytes, and that layer water molecules is called a hydration shell. Now, in our example below, what you'll see is that we've got sodium chloride, which is our typical table salt. And when we put sodium chloride and water, it becomes hydrated electrolytes, so you can see the chlorine atom here is negatively charged, and the hydrogen atoms of all the water molecules are facing the negatively charged chlorine because the hydrogen are partially positive, and that creates a dipole dipole interactions shown by all of these dotted red lines. Now over here with the sodium ion, which is positively charged, notice that the hydrogen zehr facing away from the sodium Adam, unlike the chlorine atom over here. So instead, the oxygen atoms of the water molecules are facing towards the sodium atom. And that's because the oxygen's partially negative and the sodium is a positive charge. So that creates dipole dipole interactions. And so you can see that here we have a hydration shell, which is a the layer of water molecules surrounding the ion. And here we have another hydration shell, so that essentially diminishes the electrostatic interactions between chlorine and sodium. It's almost as if they're not even attracted to one another, because they have all of these, uh, dipole dipole interactions with water that air stabilizing thes charges. And so there's actually a measurement for a solvents ability to dissolve. And that's called the dye electric constant, the dye electric constant and so water has a high die electric constant, which means that it has a high ability to dissolve other substances and to essentially diminish the electrostatic interactions between electrolytes that have been dissolved. And we'll talk more about our high die electric constant in our next video. Now, because water has a high die electric constant, it makes it perfect for dissolving proteins, carbohydrates and nucleic acids. But we already know from our previous videos that water is not good for dissolving lipids because lipids are hydrophobic. So, in our example, down here, what we have is a water molecule and a polar molecule here with this Carbonnel polar group. And so it's important to note that, uh, molecules themselves will increase in soluble ity as long as they have mawr, polar groups and less non polar groups. So here we have a water molecule, and again it's gonna have a partial negative charge. And the hydrogen, they're gonna have a partial positive charge because of its polar bonds. Now, the Polar Carbonnel Group here is also gonna have a partial negative oxygen. The carbon here is gonna be partially positive. And so I notice that the partially positive hydrogen on the water molecule is gonna interact with the partially negative oxygen on the Carbonnel Group of this other molecule, and this creates an inter molecular interaction. More specifically, it's a dipole dipole interaction, and more specifically than that, this is a hydrogen bond. So hydrogen interacting with electro negative Adam on another water on another molecule. And so again, this is all review from our previous videos. And so in our next video, we're going to directly compare water with a molecule of similar molecular weight and size methane, so I'll see you guys in that video.

