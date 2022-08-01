Reversible Inhibition

So now that we've covered both irreversible and reversible inhibitors in this video, we're going to directly compare them and briefly distinguish them from one another. Now, when it comes to irreversible inhibitors, what's important to note is that irreversible inhibitors will completely inactivate the enzyme, and therefore it's going to completely stop or halt the enzymes functional activity, which means which essentially translates to the initial reaction velocity equaling 20 when the irreversible inhibitor is bound to the enzyme. Now, it's also important to note that irreversible inhibitors will interact with the enzyme CO violently, so it will be co violently bound, and therefore it will be irreversibly bound. And so that is indicated by this one way reaction arrow for formation of the complex. But it does not easily broken apart now. That is in contrast to reversible inhibitors, which instead of completely inactivating the enzyme and stopping or halting the functional activity, they just slow down or decrease the enzymes functional activity. So that just means that the initial reaction velocity will be decreased. And so, uh, what's most important about reversible inhibitors is that they do not interact with the enzyme vehicle violent bonds instead they interact via non Covalin interactions, which are very weak. And it's very possible for the inhibitor to break apart reversible e and allow the enzymatic reaction to proceed normally. Which is why it is reversible inhibitors do not completely halt or stop the functional activity. And so this allows us to directly compare and distinguished irreversible from reversible inhibitors and again as we move forward in our course. So we're gonna talk Maura, Maura, about all of these different types of reversible inhibitors, So I will see you guys in our next lesson video.

