all right. So now that we've covered irreversible inhibition in this video, we're going to introduce the opposite type of inhibition. Reversible inhibition. Now, of course, reversible inhibition is gonna be caused by reversible inhibitors, and reversible inhibitors are just enzyme inhibitors that, unlike irreversible inhibitors, will actually bind loosely, temporarily and therefore reversible e to an enzyme now recall from our previous lesson videos that irreversible inhibitors would completely stop or halt the enzymes activity or initial reaction velocity V not. However, when it comes to reversible inhibitors, they don't stop or completely halt the enzymes activity. Instead, what they do is they only just decrease or just slow down the enzymes activity or initial reaction velocity now also recall from our previous lesson videos that irreversible inhibitors used koval int bonds to bind to the enzyme. But with reversible inhibitors, they don't use Covalin bonds. They use non co violence interactions or non covalin bonds toe bind to the enzyme in these non covalin interactions are much, much weaker than the covalin interaction, so they're easier to break. And that's what allows these reversible inhibitors toe bind to the enzyme reversible e. Now it turns out that reversible inhibitors include all of these different types of inhibitors that we're going to talk more about later in our course. And these include competitive, uncompetitive, mixed and noncompetitive inhibitors and so down below. In our example of reversible inhibitors, notice that the reversible inhibitor here indicated by this I is interacting with the free enzyme to form the enzyme inhibitor complex. But some reversible inhibitors are also capable of interacting with the enzyme substrate complex toe form, the E S I complex. But the most important thing about reversible inhibitors is that regardless of what type of inhibitor complexes form, whether it be the EI or the E s I complex, this complex forms reversible e and weaken tell by these equilibrium arrows that are present here, which were not present when we covered irreversible inhibitors in our previous lesson videos. And so this means that the inhibitor, after it forms a complex, is actually capable of breaking apart backwards and essentially allowing the reaction to proceed. Uh, normally, um, when it is not bound. So with reversible inhibitors, they Onley inhibit the reaction when they are bound. But as soon as they unbind, they do not inhibit the reaction and so down below. You can see that we have all of the different types of reversible inhibitors that we're going to talk more about as we move forward in our course, which, of course, include competitive, uncompetitive, mixed and noncompetitive inhibitors. Now, notice that we have mixed and noncompetitive inhibitors group together here. And that's because it turns out that noncompetitive inhibitors are really just a type of mixed inhibitor. And so we'll talk more about that later in our course. So I don't want you guys to worry about that right now. All I want you guys to know right now is that all of these inhibitors here are types of reversible inhibitors that we're gonna talk Maura about later in our course. So this concludes our introduction to reversible inhibition, and we'll be able to get mawr practice and, uh, applying these concepts later in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next video

Hide transcripts