So before we actually get into the details of all of the different types of reversible inhibitors, there's a couple things that would be helpful for us to cover first. And one of those things is the inhibition constant. And so in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to the inhibition constant. So before we actually define the inhibition constant, it's helpful for us to recall from our previous lesson videos that every single reaction has a rate constant K. And so we already know that the rate constant K indicates the reaction rate, efficiency or probability under set conditions. And so the higher the value of the rate constant K, the more likely it is that the reaction will be faster. And so again, every reaction has a rate constant K, including the reactions that form and break down the enzyme inhibitor complexes, including the E I as well as the E S I complexes. Now it turns out that there's actually no universal notation for the rate constants of these, uh, inhibitor complexes. And so here at clutch crap, we've chosen a very straightforward notation for these rate constants. And so, for the rate constant for the inhibitor complex formation or association. It's just going to be k e i or K E s. I depending on if the EI complex is forming or the E s I complexes forming. And so the rate constant for the inhibitor complex breakdown or dissociation is just going to be K minus E i or K minus s. I again depending on if the EI complex is breaking down or dissociating or if the s ky complex is breaking down or dissociating. So, essentially the little minus sign here indicates the breakdown or dissociation. And so, taking a look at our image down below over here on the left hand side. Notice we're showing the free enzyme associating with the inhibitor via this Ford Reaction arrow here, toe form the EI complex. And, of course, this reaction arrow. I's gonna have a rate constant that we're going to indicate as just k e for the formation of the EI complex. Now, over here on the right, notice that we're showing the enzyme substrate complex forming a complex with the inhibitor via this Ford reaction here to form the S I complex and this reaction rate constant here is just going to be K E s. I so e for the formation of the complex and s I for the formation of the complex. Now, for the dissociation of the EI complex backwards via this backwards reaction narrative form the free inhibitor in the free enzyme. Uh, this rate constant is just going to be k minus e i. And again, the minus indicates the dissociation of the EI complex. And so similarly, over here on the right, the dissociation of the S I complex via this backwards reactionary to form the free inhibitor complex or the free inhibitor and the enzyme substrate complex is just going to be this rate constants just going to be K minus e s I. So again, the minus indicates the dissociation. And so this here refreshes are memories of rate constants and introduces the fundamentals that we need toe understand the inhibition constant which we're going to define in our next lesson video. So I'll see you guys there

Hide transcripts