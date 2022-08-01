Peptidases

So now that we've covered trips and in this video, we're gonna focus on Kimo trips in. And so chemo trips in is different than trips and and the respect that it actually has. A preference for which amino acid residues that it recognizes for cleavage and so chemo trips and actually prefers breaking the peptide bonds on the car boxful side of aromatic amino acid residues and recall that the three aromatic amino acid residues are funeral Alan Ing, Tyrus ing and trip to fan or fat young whippersnappers. And so, really, you can think of trips in and Kimo trips and as being brothers and because they are brothers, they both cleave on the car boxful side of the residues that they recognize for cleavage. Now, trips in is actually the older, more responsible brother. And so it's really uptight. Any Onley does its peptide bond splitting like a night's ward, so trips and splitting is like a night's ward, and it cleaves Onley after lice in an Argentine. Now Kimo trips and on the other hand, is the younger brother, who's a lot more chill and a lot more relaxed and so, unlike trip sins, very specific uptight cleavage right after Lacey and Arjun Ing Kimo trips and who's a lot more relaxed over time, it will actually slowly cleave other residues other than the aromatic amino acid residues and those other residues that it will actually cleave are losing and Matthiasson ing residues. And so down below. We have an image to help you guys remember how kinda trips and does its cleavage. And so Kimmo trips. And I really like to think of it as Kimo and trips on. And really, you can think of kind of trips and as being a very relaxed Jamaican who's saying, Come on trips. And so Kimmo Trips in is come on trips in and he's saying, Free your words like me. And really, what he's trying to say is trips. And you don't always have to be so uptight and cleave Onley after these licensing and Argentine residues have your preferences and then over time, slowly cleave other residues. So relax. Don't be so uptight. Come on, trips and free your worries like me have a puff and relax. And so the free your worries, like me, is really the acronym that's gonna help us remember which amino acid residues, kinda trips and Cleaves so you could see the free F years for Fino Alla nine wise retire scene ws for trip to fan and then the Like Me Loosen and Meth I Inning. And so the reason it's color coded like this is because the ones that Aaron Red here are the ones that kind of trips and has a preference for, and those are the ones that it will cleave first and then slowly over enough time. It will also begin to cleave other residues like losing and meth I ning. And so, if you can remember, uh, free your words like me, you'll remember the residues that kind of trips and recognizes for cleavage. Now over here, which you'll notice is what we have is another tetra peptide or ah, peptide with four amino acid residues in it. And, of course, it's gonna have its n terminal end with a free amino group and its C terminal end with a freak, uh, car box Elite group. And because of our pneumonic here, free your worries like me, we can clearly see that there's only one amino acid residue that it will recognize for cleavage and that is female Allen in for the free here. And so the other residues are not ones that it recognizes for cleavage. And because again, Kima trips in is the younger brother of trips, and they both cleave on the car boxful side. And so it's going to cleave after final Allen in right at this position here. And so essentially, what's gonna happen is we're going to get these two fragments of fragment here with glazing and final Alan ing and another fragment over here with a winning and searing. And so one thing that's important to note moving forward in our practice problems is that unless it's otherwise indicated, we're first going to assume that kinda trips is on. Lee going to cleave. It's preferred residues, and again, it's preferred Residues are the aromatic amino acid residues, So those are female Allan E. Tyrosine and trip to fan. So that's very important to keep in mind for our practice problems moving forward. And so really, the Loosen and Mathai inning here are Onley gonna be cleaved at a very slowly if enough time is provided. So hopefully this helps you guys remember how common trips and does it cleavage, and we'll be able to get some practice in our next video so I'll see you guys there

