Peptidases

in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on Pep. Today's is so by now you guys have probably picked up that pep. Today's is are just enzymes, and we know that because it ends in A S E and anything that ends in a C. It's a good indicator that it's probably an enzyme and pep. Today's are indeed enzymes that selectively catalyzed the hydraulics ISS a very specific peptide bonds. And really, that's just a fancy way for saying that peptides is our enzymes that cleave or break down very specific peptide bonds. And we know that because from our previous lessons, we know that hydraulic sis is just the process of breaking down peptide bonds with the treatment of water. Now it turns out that there are actually many different pep today's is that exist, and you're definitely not expected to know all of those pep today's is, But there are very specific peptide. Is is that your professor is likely going toe want you guys to know, and two of those peptide aces include Trips in and Kimo trips and and that's because trips and and camo trips and are both biologically relevant. Peptide aces of our digestive systems. And so they help us break down proteins found in foods down into smaller peptide fragments that ourselves can use. And so moving forward we're first going to focus on trips in and then in a different video will focus on Kimo trips in. And so trips in turns out to be one of the more specific peptide aces because it on Lee Cleaves peptide bonds on the car boxful side of both lysine and arginine, amino acid residues and recall that listens. One letter code is okay. And Argentines. One letter code is an art. And by the way, that's exactly what we meant by specific in our definition of pep. Today's is so pep. Today's is Don't just cleave random peptide bonds. They cleave very specific peptide bonds next to very specific amino acid residues. And so trips in Will Onley cleave the peptide bonds on the car boxful side of both listen and Argentine amino acid residues Now down below. In our example, we're gonna talk about a method that I came up with. That helps me remember where trips in does its peptide bond splitting, and so hopefully that will help you guys remember it, too. But before we actually get to our example, there's something very important that you guys should note. And that's the fact that cleavage of a peptide bond by a pep titties is typically blocked or inhibited for many peptide aces if pro lean if a pro lien amino acid residue is involved in the peptide bond, and so if a parolee residue is involved in the peptide bond, it's likely that that peptide bond is not going to be cleaved because it's gonna be blocked or inhibited from being cleaved. And we'll be able to see an example of this down below and are examples well, so in our example, it's asking us where will trips in do its peptide bond splitting? And this is definitely not a formal way to be able to ask this question. Ah, more formal way would be where will trips into its peptide bond cleavage. But the reason we're asking it like this is because trips in does it split in like a nights sword or after listening and Argentine and notice on the right. Over here, what we have is the amino acid structure for lysine and for Argentine and recall way back in our previous lessons when we first introduced the are groups for all of the amino acids that license and Arjun Ng are the Onley two amino acids of all 20 that have features of a night's ward. And so remember that the pneumonic to help us remember these amino acids is just dragons eat nights riding horses where the K represents lie scene and they are here represents Argentine. And because the K here in our pneumonic is for a night listens, our group really looks like a night's ward. And so you can see that license. Our group is pretty extended here, just like a night's ward is pretty extended. And just like a knight sword is used to poke somebody. We can count the number of ends that are one letter code has that we could try to poke somebody with. And so listen has 1234 point ends that we could try to poke somebody with. And that tells us that there's a four carbon start to our chain in our our group one tube 34 and then at the very end of our, um, our group, there's an amino group now for lights for Argentine notice that it only has three pointy ends that you could really try to poke somebody with. And so that tells us that it only has a three carbon start to its chain 123 and then at the bottom. It has a triangular nitrogen structure shown here. And so again, these are the two amino acids that have features of a night's ward. And because knights wards are used for poking things and for splitting things in half just like this, um, nights were to split in this watermelon in half trips and does it splitting like a night's ward or after listening and Argentine. And so, to get back to our question, where will trips and do its peptide bond splitting notice? We have this tetra peptide here with four amino acid residues, and it's gonna have an end terminal end with a free amino group and a C terminal end on the opposite side with a free car box Elite group. And here we have the enzyme trips and being shown, and we're trying to to figure out where is it going to do its peptide bond splitting well it's gonna do it, splitting it models. It's splitting after a night's ward. So after licensing and Argentine amino acid residues, so looking for lysine and arginine noticed that we have both of these residues. So it's going to cleave after both of these two residues, so that means it's gonna cleave on the car boxful side over here. Now, one thing to keep in mind is the point that we made earlier that if a pro lean amino acid residue is involved in the peptide bond that's supposed to be cleaved, that peptide bond is gonna be blocked or inhibited from being cleaved. And so notice down below that we have a pro lean amino acid residue here, and this protein amino acid residue is involved with the peptide bond that's supposed to be cleaved. Which means that this peptide bond here is actually going to be blocked and inhibited from being cleaved, meaning that it won't be cleaved. And the Onley peptide bond that will be cleaved. Is this one peptide bond shown here in red. So what we can do is write cleaved above this and then for this peptide bond here, what we could do is write blocked because per lien is blocking the cleavage of this peptide bond and so essentially, uh, trips and is going to split our peptide here in half where we're gonna have an AL inning Listen, fragment on the left here and an Argentine pro lean fragment on the right. And so, in our next video, we'll be able to get some more practice with trips in and the cleavage of peptides and proteins. So I'll see you guys in that video.

Hide transcripts