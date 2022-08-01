Peptidases

So now that we've covered both trips in and Kimo trips, and in this video, we're going to talk about some other relevant peptides is that your professor may or may not expect you guys to memorize. And so in our chart below, we have a list of these relevant peptide aces and the specific peptide bonds that they hide relies, or the specific peptide bonds that they break or cleave now something that we don't want to forget from our previous lesson videos is the fact that peptides bond cleavage can actually be inhibited if a pro lean, amino acid residue participates in the peptide bond that's supposed to be cleaved. And so this actually applies for all of the peptides that are listed in our chart below. So that's something important to keep in mind as we move forward. Now, in our example below, we've got this chart with three different columns and the far left column. We have the name of the pep Today's in the middle column. We have, uh, were indicating whether the peptide bond that's cleaved is on the n terminal side or the C terminal side of the residue, and then on the far right column We have the amino acid cleavage site or the exact amino acid that the pep today's recognizes for cleavage and which will notice is that our chart here is color coded, and all of these peptides is air colored in yellow because they all cleave peptide bonds that are on the C terminal side off the residue that they recognize for cleavage. So in this column here, we can put the C terminal side for all four of these peptides is now specifically for trips, and we know from our previous lesson videos that trips and splitting is like a night's ward took Cleaves after lysine and arginine amino acid residue. So licensing and Argentine now Kimo trips in is essentially like trip sins younger brother. And so they both cleave the C terminal side of the peptide bond or the peptide bond on the C terminal side but kinda trips and is a more relaxed younger brother. So it actually has preferences for what amino acids it recognizes for cleavage, and so it actually prefers aromatic amino acid residues and the aromatic amino acid residues are, you know, Alan entire scene and trip to fan. But It will also very slowly cleave other residues that include losing and meth inning. And so remember the pneumonic to help us memorize the residues that kinda trips and recognizes for cleavage is free. Your worries like make. And so the rest of these peptides is down below we have not yet talked about, but again, thes could be peptides is that your professor may expect you guys to memorize. So the best way to find out is to, of course, just ask your professor. And so although we don't have, uh, memory tools for all of these, we do have some important key features to take note of. And so the last days, cleaves the C terminal peptide bones, and it has a preference for amino acid residues that have small neutral are groups. And so that pretty much includes most of the amino acids that fall into our hydrophobic amino acid group. And recall that are hydrophobic amino acid group was Gavin limp. And so, essentially the Onley two residues that are not included uh, that are not recognized by a last days, um that are in this group are meth. I inning and paroling soma thinning and paroling are not part of this group, so notice we have the Gavle. But the M and the P, the methane and polling are missing. And so that's something interesting to keep in mind. And then it also recognizes Searing. Now throbbing also will cleave peptide bonds on the C terminal side, but it will Onley recognize Argentine amino acid residue, so it's pretty much just like trips and, um, except it does not recognize licensing it on. Lee recognizes Argentine. Now Pepsi in is color coded in a blue color because it actually cleaves peptide bonds on the end terminal side off the residue that it recognizes for cleavage. And what you'll see is that Pepsi in is essentially recognizing the same residues as Kimo trips in. And so it recognizes the aromatic residues as well as loosen. And really, the one that it's missing is meth. I need it does not cleave Metheny and Soma thinning is missing. Soma thinning is not present and Pepsi in or in ah, last day. So my thinning is missing from both of these, so that's something interesting to keep in mind. And then our last pep today's that's listed here is car. Boxy pep. Today's A and the reason that it's color coded all by itself is because car boxy pep today's a will on Lee cleave off the C terminal residues. And so it also cleaves the end terminal peptide bond. But it will Onley cut off the C terminal residue, so the residues that are at the very, very end off the poly peptide chain. And so it will cleave off the C terminal residues by cleaving the end terminal bond and the Onley C terminal Residues that it will not cleave are Argentine, lysine and paroling. And so again, we'll be able to get some practice. Utilizing these peptides is moving forward in our practice problems, so I'll see you guys in those videos.

