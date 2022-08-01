Jak-Stat Signaling Example 1

So here we have an example problem that wants us to list the following steps of the jak stat pathway in order of their occurrence from 1 to 7. And so notice down below. We have these seven different steps or events in the jak stat pathway, and our job is to order them by placing numbers here one through seven. And so, of course, after reading each of these steps, the very first step that's going to happen is that the side a kinda re throw po eaten or EPO must bind to this cytokine receptor stimulating the receptor demoralization. And so this will be our step number one. And of course, after the receptor dime arises, this is going to allow for the recruitment and activation of Jack to a separate cited Solich. Tiresome kindness. And of course, the receptor will be recruiting Jack too. So this will be our step number two. And then, of course, once Jack is recruited to the receptor, it's going to be active. And so Jack too, will be able to foster for late tyrosine residues on the receptor. And so this will be our step number three. And then, of course, once the receptor is Foss for elated at its tyrosine residues the S H two domain of the transcription factor stat five is capable of binding to the phosphor related tyrosine residues on the receptor. And this is going to be step number four. And now we know that the stat five is going to be in close proximity to Jack. And so in step number five, we can say that Jack is now in close enough proximity to Fox for late and activates that five. And so that leads us to step number six, which is that the phosphor related stat five molecules are going to dime arise. So we have the diamond ization of too fast for related staff. Five proteins and that's going toe expose a signal that allows their trans location to the nucleus, where the stat five transcription factor can regulate transcription. Um, and the dime arise steak. And that will be step number seven. And so really, the numbers that you see here are the answers to this example problem and that concludes this example. So I'll see you guys in our next video

