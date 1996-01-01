Recap of Reversible Inhibition

in this video, we're going to do a recap of our school, you analogy for all of the reversible inhibitors. And so notice that here what we have is the analogy for our enzyme catalyzed reaction. Where Scooby Doo represents the free enzyme, the bone represents the free substrate and, of course, substrates bind to the active sites on enzymes. And so the active site is actually Scooby Doo's mouth. And so the bone and Scooby Doo's mouth represents the enzyme substrate complex. And then, of course, Scooby Doo eats the bone here and converts the bone into, ah, poop on the floor, which is the product. And Scooby Doo is completely unaltered and able to bind another substrate. And so, looking at our first type of reversible inhibitor, what we have is competitive inhibitors. And so when you think about competitive inhibitors, you think about competitive sports like a soccer ball here, and so the soccer ball. Because it is a competitive sport, it's going to compete with the substrate for a binding position in the Enzymes Active site, which is again Scooby Doo's mouth. And so when the competitive inhibitor is bound to Scooby Doo's mouth, it blocks the substrate from binding and therefore inhibits the enzyme. And so because the competitive inhibitor Onley binds to the free enzyme notice what we have is Alfa here the degree of innovation on the free enzyme on DSO. This is, uh, reminding us that it Onley binds to the free enzyme. And so, if we re spell competitive inhibition in this format right here, which will notice is that it's literally telling us the effect that it has on the K M. It's telling us that the K M is getting increased in the presence of a competitive inhibitor. And so here we could say that the K M is going to be increased now. Of course, when we think of competitive invasion, we think about the soccer ball, and we know that the soccer ball is going to compete with the substrate. And so if the substrate can compete, that means that it's possible for it to out compete the competitive inhibitor. And so that means that if the substrate can compete, it can keep the same the max, and so the V Max of a competitive um of the enzyme in the presence of a competitive inhibitor will not change, it will stay exactly the same. And of course as we mentioned in our previous lesson videos, If the substrate can't compete, then it can't keep the same V max, which means that it's going to be decreased. And this is going to apply for all of our other types of reversible inhibitors so we can fill in decreased for the V, Max and E and all of these scenarios. And so now moving on to our next type of reversible inhibitor. What we have is the uncompetitive inhibitor. And so I noticed that with the uncompetitive inhibitor, it's not actually going to be competing with the substrate. And so we're using Shaggy here to represent the uncompetitive inhibitor, and Shaggy is really not the most competitive looking person you can see. He's got the skinny looking arms and skinny legs. And really, if he were on a football field, he wouldn't be able to compete at all with any of the football linebackers. And so that reminds us that the uncompetitive inhibitor cannot compete with the substrate and so also recall that uncompetitive inhibitors will Onley bind to the enzyme substrate complex. And so notice that Shaggy here has a very particular mood where he's kind of upset with Scooby for pooping on his living room couch. And so he's saying here, You know what, Scoob? You've had enough bones. And so we have Alfa Prime here to remind us that Shaggy in this mood is on Lee going to bind to the enzyme substrate complex. And so that reminds us, Thea Alfa Prime reminds us of that. And of course, the you hear an uncompetitive inhibition reminds us of the u turn. And of course, uh, even though it seems that the K M is going to be increased, we have to remember that the U turn actually means that the K M is going to be decreased along with the V Max also being decreased. So the U turn here pointing downwards reminds us that both the K M and the V Max are going to be decreased. So now moving on to our next type of reversible inhibition. What we have is mixed inhibition and notice. Again, we're using Shaggy to represent our mixed inhibitor. And again, Shaggy is not the most competitive looking person. And so shaggy eyes not going to compete with the substrate and mixed inhibitors do not compete with the substrate. And so notice here that Shaggy actually has mixed emotions. Notice that it has the same emotion as the uncompetitive inhibitor on DSO. It will actually bind to the enzyme substrate complex with Alfa Prime here. But also Shaggy has an opposite mixed emotion where he loves Scooby Doo. We do so much that he will actually bind to Scooby Doo even when he doesn't have the substrate or the bone in his mouth. And so that's why we have Alfa Prime here, similar to how we had Alfa prime up here with the competitive inhibitor, uh, reminding us that the mix inhibitor combined to either the free enzyme or it combined to the enzyme substrate complex to inhibit the reaction. And so recall that with mixed inhibition, because we know it always decreases the V Max. Um, we also know that with mixed inhibition, that it could potentially either increase or decrease the K M depending on the value of Alfa and Alfa Prime, And so recall that if we write mixed in this fashion, the X and mixed constrained for a greater than and a less than sign. And so when Alfa is greater than Alfa Prime, uh, pointing in this direction right here, you can see that it's emphasizing the I, which reminds us that it will be increased so the K M will be increased when Alfa is greater than Alfa Prime has indicated here. However, when Alfa is less than Alfa Prime Aziz indicated by this side of the ex, uh, that's going to lead to a decrease in the K M. And so you could see that the K M will be decreased when Alfa is less than Alfa Prime. And so now moving on to our final type of reversible inhibitor. What we have is the non competitive inhibitor. And so, with the noncompetitive inhibitor recall that really, it's a type of mixed inhibitor. And so what that means is that Alfa and Alfa Prime are both going to be in the play. And we're using the same exact, um, Shaggy here with mixed emotions, as we use with mixed inhibitors. And that reminds us that again, uh, noncompetitive inhibitors do not compete with the substrate and noncompetitive inhibitors combined to either the free enzyme or to the enzyme substrate complex and so notice that the unique feature of noncompetitive inhibitors is that it starts here with no and no reminds us that there is no change to the K M. And so we can say that there's no K m change. And this is because noncompetitive inhibitors are when the degree of inhibition on the free enzyme Alfa is exactly equal to the degree of inhibition on the enzyme substrate complex Alfa Prime. And so, of course, because there's no competition here, the V Max is going to be decreased. And so hopefully using this analogy here can help you guys better memorized the effects that thes reversible inhibitors have on enzymes. And so the MAWR practice. You get utilizing these analogies and, uh, these memory tools, the better off you'll be. So I'll see you guys in our practice videos where we'll be able to get some practice applying all of these concepts all over again. So see you guys there

Hide transcripts