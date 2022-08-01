in this video, we're going to do a recap of reversible inhibition. And so because this is a recap of all of the common types of reversible inhibitors that we already covered in our previous lesson videos. Really, there's no new information in this video, which means that if you already feel like an expert on these reversible inhibitors, then feel free to skip this entire video, since really, there's no new information. But if you're struggling with these reversible inhibitors, even just a little bit, then this video could potentially be very valuable for you. And so recall that the four different types of reversible inhibitors that we already covered our competitive, uncompetitive, mixed and noncompetitive inhibitors and so notice down below. In this table, we have information on all four of these different types of reversible inhibitors organized into these rows, and so the first row has competitive inhibitors. Second row has uncompetitive inhibitors. The next to rows are for mixed inhibitors, and then the last row is for noncompetitive inhibitors and notice that the mixed and the noncompetitive inhibitors have the same exact pink background. And that's because recall that noncompetitive inhibitors are really just a type of mixed inhibitor and so notice that there's a lot of information here in this table. But really, all I want you guys to focus the most on is this last column here the overall effect that the inhibitors have on the enzyme. And so first, we're gonna focus on filling out the overall effect on the V max for each of these inhibitors and then will cover the K M. And so, looking at this first row here for competitive inhibitors, recall that the unique feature of competitive inhibitors is that they can actually compete with the substrate, whereas all of these other reversible inhibitors cannot compete with the substrate. And so because competitive inhibitors can compete with the substrate, this means that it's possible for the substrate to out compete the competitive inhibitor and completely negate its effects, meaning it can make the effects of the competitive inhibitor negligible when we increase the concentration of substrate a lot. And so that means that the V Max is going to be unaltered, meaning that the apparent V Max is going to equal the V max. And so, for the overall effect here, off competitive inhibitors on the V Max weaken simply right in Not changed. Now again, the V max not being changed here is a unique feature of competitive inhibitors because it turns out that with all of the other reversible inhibitors, the V Max is actually always going to be decreased, and so weaken represent decreased by drawing in down arrows. And so that's pretty easy to remember, isn't it? Noticed that on Lee, the competitive inhibitor is not changed. But all of the other reversible inhibitors, the V Max, is decreased and so recall that if the substrate can compete, then it can keep the same V Max. However, if the substrate cannot compete, then it cannot keep the same. V Max and the V max will be decreased. And so now moving on to the overall effect on the K am recall that competitive inhibitors Onley bind to the free enzyme. And so Alfa is going to represent its degree of inhibition and notice that the apparent K M here eyes equal to Alfa Times, K M. And we know that Alfa must be always greater than or equal to one, which means that as we increase competitive inhibitor, the K m can Onley be increased. And so what we can do is we can write in an up arrow here, uh, to represent the cam has increased in the presence of a competitive inhibitor. Now moving on to uncompetitive inhibitor. Recall that the unique feature of uncompetitive inhibitors is this you here, Which reminds us of, Ah, you turn going downwards. Which reminds us that not only is the V Max gonna be going downwards, but so is the K. M. And so we recall that the uncompetitive inhibitors, unlike competitive inhibitors, they Onley bind to the enzyme substrate complex. Which means that Alfa Prime, uh, describes its degree of inhibition and notice that the apparent km is equal to K M over Alfa Prime. And so, Alfa Prime, uh, can Onley be greater than or equal toe one? Which means that as we increase uncompetitive inhibitor, the K M will be decreased, as we already indicated. And of course, the V Max eyes also going to be decreased as well, since, uh, it's this same V max over Alfa Prime. And so, looking down, notice that all of the apparent V max is for all of these, uh, reversible inhibitors here eyes exactly they are exactly the same, leading to the same result in the V max being decreased. And so now moving on to the mixed inhibitors. Recall that mixed inhibitors have mix some of the mixed features of competitive and uncompetitive inhibitors because mixed inhibitors combined toe either the free enzyme or the enzyme substrate complex, which means that both Alfa and Alfa prime describe its degree of inhibition. Now, uh, mixed inhibitors. Depending on if Alfa is greater than Alfa Prime or IFF, Alfa is less than Alfa Prime. They could either increase or decrease the K M. Now, if Alfa is greater than Alfa Prime, that's going to lead to an increase in the K M represented by an up arrow. And so you can see that here is well, if Alfa is greater than Alfa Prime than that means that this ratio right here will be greater than one. And anything greater than one multiplied by the cam is gonna make the cam greater. However, if the uh Alfa is less than Alfa Prime, that means that Alfa on top will be less than Alfa Prime, making this ratio smaller than one essentially a fraction and a fraction times, K m is going to make the K M smaller and so we can put in a down arrow here. And so, uh, if we move on to our next, uh, inhibitor, the noncompetitive inhibitor again recall that it's a type of mixed inhibitor where the degree of inhibition on the free enzyme Alfa is exactly equal to the degree of inhibition on the enzyme substrate complex, Alfa Prime. And so, if Alfa is exactly equal to Alfa Prime, then this entire ratio is going to be one. And one times the K M is, of course, the K M. Which means that the K M is going to be not changed in the presence of an uncompetitive inhibitor. And so you can see here that we've been able to complete the overall effect here of all of these reversible inhibitors on the V Max and the K. M. And so, just to quantify, uh, toe qualify, what these changes mean Ah, decrease in the V. Max is actually going to be worse on DSO. You can see here that, um, the V Max eyes going to get worse and the presence of uncompetitive, mixed and noncompetitive inhibitors and then, of course, recall that the K M has an inverse relationship with binding affinity. So ah, higher K M corresponds with a, uh decreased binding affinity, which is actually going to be worse. And then, of course, a smaller K M corresponds with a stronger, binding affinity, which is actually going to be better. But recall that even though uncompetitive inhibitors appear to make the K M better, it's accompanied by a decrease in the V max, which is worse. So still uncompetitive inhibitors are going to inhibit the enzyme by making the V Max worse now, with mixed inhibitors on increase in the K M, as we already indicated, will be worse. And then a decrease in the K M, as we already indicated, will be better. But of course, the theme decreased K m here being better is accompanied by a decreased V max being worse. So again, all of these inhibitors, in one way or another, are making through the overall effect worse in one way or another. And of course not being changed, it's gonna have no effect. And so this here concludes our recap of reversible innovation and and our next lesson video will be able to do a recap of our analogies for these reversible inhibitors. So I'll see you guys there

