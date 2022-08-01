Allosteric Regulation

So now that we've covered enzyme kinetics in this video, we're going to introduce yet another way that cells can regulate their reactions. And that is, through Alice Terek Regulation. Now recall from your previous biology courses that a metabolic pathway is just a Siris of chemical reactions that is related to some critical biological process. For instance, glide calluses, which I'm sure most of you have already covered in your previous biology courses. But later in this course, we're going to cover glide calluses and ah lot mawr detail. But for now, let's focus on metabolic pathways. And if we take a look at our image down below notice, we're showing you a metabolic pathway. And each of these letters that we see down below represents a different reaction component. And each of these arrows that we see represents a different reaction. And so you can see this is exactly what we mean by a metabolic pathways, just a Siris of all of these chemical reactions, and notice that each of these chemical reactions is being catalyzed by an enzyme. And so most of the enzymes in the metabolic pathway are going to follow the MK Ellis meant in kinetics that we've already covered in our previous lesson videos, which is fantastic. However, most metabolic pathways also have at least one enzyme that has an even greater effect on the kinetics of all of these reactions, even more so than enzymes that display meticulous meant and kinetics. And these enzymes are specifically referred to as Allah stare IQ enzymes. And that's because they display Alistair Kinetics and are regulated Alistair Erik Lee as we'll talk more about moving forward in our course. But if we take a look down below at our metabolic pathway again, notice that most of these reactions here are being catalyzed by enzymes that display McKay list meant in kinetics, and that would be all of these red enzymes enzymes 234 and five. But notice that again at every metabolic pathway has at least one enzyme that has an even greater effect on the kinetics. And that would be enzyme number one here, which is going to display Allah's Starik kinetics and therefore makes enzyme number one and Alistair Eric Enzyme. And so again, this enzyme right here is going to essentially control the kinetics of this entire metabolic pathway. More so than enzymes that display McHale is meant and kinetics. And so, as we move forward in our course, we're going to talk. Maura, Maura about thes Alice, Terek Enzymes and Alice Derek Kinetics, as well as Alice Derek Regulation. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

