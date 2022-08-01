Receptor Tyrosine Kinases

Alright. So here we're going to revisit our map of the lesson on bio signaling pathways, which is down below right here. And of course, we know that we've been exploring this map by following the left most branches. And so we've already talked about G protein coupled receptors, or GPC are in terms of the dental it cyclist GPC are signaling pathway. Uh, the stimulatory pathway, including C and and P K, as well as the inhibitory pathway including drugs and toxins affecting GPC are signaling. And then we also talked about fossil onasa, Tiggy PCR signaling and all of these secondary messengers and enzymes down below. And so now that we've explored our G protein coupled receptors branch to its entirety, we're now going to zoom out and start to explore a brand new branch on receptor tire seeing kindnesses or rt case. And so we'll get to introduce these right now. So let's get started. Alright, so here we're going to introduce a different type of bio signaling receptor other than the GP CRS, and these are the receptor tyrosine, kindnesses, and so the receptor tyrosine kindnesses, as you can see by these three bold ID letters here are commonly abbreviated as just are T. K's. And so, as you can see by their name, these receptor tyrosine kindnesses are indeed receptor proteins themselves on. So this is a receptor protein, which means that it's going to be an integral membrane protein but more specifically, the receptor tyrosine, kindnesses or RT. K s r receptors with an interest cellular Tyra seen kindness domain and so recall that the abbreviation the three letter abbreviation for the amino acid residue tyrosine is T. Y r. And so we already briefly introduced tyrosine kindnesses in our previous lesson videos and so recall that tire ASEAN kindnesses are kindness enzymes themselves. Which means that these air enzymes that air going to fuss for late as their name indicates tyrosine residues on specific target proteins. And we'll talk more about this idea right here as we move forward in our course Now notice down below, we're going to introduce the three domains that air found in receptor tyrosine, kindness or rtk monomers. And so notice that we have each of these three domains numbered right here and they're also color coded to these monomers that you see over over here and this part of our image. And so the very first domain is going to be an extra cellular like and binding domain. And so you can see that we have here. This green shaded region is representing this first domain, the extra cellular like and binding domain, and it does exactly what it sounds like. It's going to be on the extra cellular side or the outside of the plasma membrane, and it is going to bind to the ligand. And so you can see that the lie guns here are shown in blue and again, the extra cellular ligand binding domains of these arty case here are shown and green. And so, of course, the lie gone is going to bind to the ligand binding domain. Now, the next domain that we have here is a single trans membrane Alfa helix. And so what you'll see is here we have a single trans membrane alfa helix that is spanning the entire membrane, allowing this protein to be an integral membrane protein. And over here we have another one as well. And so this represents one monomer and this represents another monomer over here. Now, the third and final domain in these rtk monomers are interest cellular, tyrus ing kindness domains. And so down here in purple, what we're showing you are these tyrosine kinase domains. And so these, uh, this portion of the receptor actually acts as an enzyme. They act as tyrosine, kindnesses and so this is important to keep in mind as we move forward in our course. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to receptor tyrosine kindnesses, and will continue to learn Mawr and Mawr about these receptor tyrosine kindnesses as we move along in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

Hide transcripts