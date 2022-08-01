Receptor Tyrosine Kinases

So in this video, we're going to introduce how some proteins with S H two domains are capable of binding to fuss for elated tyrosine residues which really makes these s h two domains super relevant to receptor tyrosine, kindnesses. And so here's what you guys need to know. Some proteins have what's known as a sark. Hm? Ology to domain. Or as you can see by the bold ID letters right here, an S H two domain for short. And so these particular proteins that have an S h two domain are capable of directly binding to fuss for elated tyrosine residues. Now, what's really important for you guys to note is that proteins that have these s H two domains do not bind to phosphor related Syrian or three Indian residues. Again, these proteins that have s h two domains can Onley bind to fox for elated tyrosine residues, which is again what makes these s H two domains so relevant to receptor tyrosine kindness is now the S H two domains of these proteins can either bind directly to number one auto phosphor related RT case or they combined directly to number two phosphor, elated target proteins of the RT case. And so notice that number one and number two here in the text corresponds with the number one and the number two that you see down below in our images. And so if we take a look at this image over here on the left hand side for number one, notice that we have a Ligon bound and dime arised and auto phosphor elated receptor tyrosine kindness here in the memory and notice that we also have this blue protein over here, and this blue protein noticed has an S H two domain. And again, the S H two domain allows it to bind fuss for related tyrosine residues. And again, why is the one letter amino acid code for tyrosine? And so you can see we have a phosphor related tire scene and the S H two domain is bound to that phosphor related tyrosine. And more specifically, the S H two domain of this blue protein right here is bound directly, uh, as we indicated up above, bound directly to the auto phosphor, elated receptor, tyrosine, kindness. And so notice down below. What we're saying is that in some cases, the S H two domains of some proteins will bind directly to the RTK or binds to our TKs directly. And so you can see that when the protein, the blue proteins s H two domain binds to the phosphor related tyrosine residue that can actually activate this protein. And this activated protein can ultimately generate the cell response that we're calling cell response number one here generically. But as we move forward in our course, we'll be able to see an example of this on MAWR detailed, but notice over here in the image on the right hand side again. Once again, we have our Ligon bound and dime arised and auto Foss for elated receptor, tyrosine, kindness or arctic. But this time noticed that the RTK is actually phosphor awaiting its target protein here. And because these are tyrosine kinase domains, we know that the target protein is fast for related at a tyrosine residue. And so notice that this yellow protein over here also has an S H two domain. Just like this protein over here has an S H two domain. But notice that this s H two domain over here on the yellow protein is not bound directly to the receptor tyrosine kindness like it was over here. Instead, this s H two domain of the yellow protein is bound to the phosphor related tire. Seen residue on the target protein off the rtk. As we indicated. Up above that, these S H two domains can bind directly to the phosphor related target proteins off the rt case. And so again, when the S H two domain of this protein binds to its phosphor related tyrosine residue, it can activate this protein and that activated protein can lead to the cell response that were calling cell response number two. And so this binding of the S H two domain can lead to a different cell response. Potentially then if the S H two domain binds directly to the phosphor related target protein and so that's important to keep in mind. And again, as we move forward in our course will be able to see examples of both of these scenarios on mawr detail on DSO noticed down below in our text here. What we're saying is that the S H two domains of some proteins are capable of binding not directly to the rtk, but instead buying directly to the phosphor related target protein. And so one thing that's also very important to note here is that proteins that have s H two domains can have a wide, wide variety of functions. And so because this protein with an S H two domain can have a different function, then this protein over here, which also has an S H two domain. This is what allows receptor tyrosine, kindnesses to elicit a wide variety of cell responses through their bio signaling. And so again, we'll be able to see examples of more specific rtk bio signaling pathways as we move forward in our course. But for now, this here concludes our introduction to how some proteins with S H two domains are capable of binding to phosphor related tyrosine residues. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying the concepts that we've learned as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next video

