Receptor Tyrosine Kinases

all right, So in this video, we're going to begin to introduce some of the functionality of receptor tyrosine, kindnesses or RT. K s. And by functionality. What we really mean is how exactly they work or operate within a cell. And more specifically, we're going to introduce the Di Maria's ation and the auto phosphor relation of these arty case. Now it turns out that there are actually several different RTK classes that exist, and these RTK classes differ from each other in several different ways, including structurally. However, when you take a closer look at all of these RTK classes, they really do show that they can and usually exist as monomers or individual protein sub units. And again, this is how they usually exist because in some cases they do not exist. This monomers and they exist as Dime er's and we'll be able to see an example of our TKs that exists as diners later in our course. But again, all I want you to know here is that they usually exist as monomers. However, although they usually exist as monomers, all RTK classes are always going to form some kind of dime er when they are activated. And of course, the dime er means that these two monomers are going to come together to form a complex. And so notice down below that we have these four steps numbered one through four to show the diamond ization and auto phosphor relation of art case and notice that the numbers that we have up above in our text actually correspond with numbers that we have down below in our image. And so, in the very first step of the diamond ization and auto phosphor relation of rt case, what we have is just lie Gand binding, which pretty much is exactly what it sounds like. The lie Gand, which is again the extra cellular primary messenger. The Lagan molecule is going toe bind to the rtk. And so if we take a look at our image down below of our step number one over here on the far left. Notice what we're showing you is ligand binding and noticed that the lie again we're showing you as this diamond shaped blue molecule and notice that the receptor tyrosine kindnesses that we're showing you here are as, ah separate individual monomer. So we have one monomer circled in red over here and another monomer circled and red over here. And so these air separate individual arctic monomers. And each of them has their own extra cellular ligand binding domain here in green so they can each bind their own ligand. And so really, that is it for step number one that leads us to step number two and and step number two. What we have is Di Maria is a shin and so, essentially, what we're what we're going to see is that lie again. Binding to the RTK is going to cause a confirmation will change in the RTK and that confirmation will change is going to cause to rtk monomers to actually dime arise with each other and again by dime arise. What we mean is that they're going to come together and form a complex with each other. And this diamond ization step again is going to occur on Lee if it has not already dime arised and again later in our course, we're going to see an exception where the Arctic already exists as a dime er And so if it already exists as a dime er then you can pretty much think That's step number two here is just going to be skipped. And so, depending on if the Arctic is already dime arised or not, then the ligand binding and or the rtk di Maria's ation is going to lead to partial activation. It's going to partially activate both tyrosine kindness, domains on both receptor tyrosine, kindness, monomers. And so, if we take a look at our step number two down below notice that we're showing you the Di Maria's ation off the receptor tyrosine, kindnesses. And so notice that we're showing you here with these arrows the movement of these two rtk monomers together forming a dime er And so notice that upon Dima Riz ation that they're much closer together in forming a complex with each other now that it actually leads to partial activation off the receptor tyrosine kindness uh, kindness domains, which are these intracellular purple domains that you see down below? And what you'll notice is that within these, uh, domains that you'll see these wise here. And we're called that the why is the one letter amino acid code for tyrosine amino acid residues. And so you can see that we're just labeling some tyrosine amino acid residues here and these tires in kindness, domains and so after diamond ization is complete, and we have partial activation of the tyrosine kinase domains that leads us to step number three and in step number three. What we have is the auto phosphor relation of the RT case, and so auto phosphor relation is really just really just means self phosphor elation when a protein phosphor relates itself, or when a protein dime er's are phosphor relating each other, the monomers within the dimmer, our fast for relating each other. And so, in this step of auto phosphor relation, what we'll see is that the partially activated tyrosine kinase domains again, these partial, this partial activation is going to allow the tyrosine kinase domains to auto Foss for late each other or to cross phosphor relate each other. And so here we could also put the word cross phosphor late. And so we'll be able to see that down below in our image. And of course, this cross phosphor relation. This auto phosphor relation leads to the full activation of the tire seen kindness domains. And so if we take a look at our step number three down below notice that we're showing you the auto phosphor relation off these tyrosine kinase domains. And so notice that again partial activation in the previous step is going to allow these two domains too fast for early each other to cross phosphor early each other in a process known as auto phosphor relation. And they are tiresome kindness domain. So they fast for late. Specifically, that's higher. Seen residues on Thea opposite monitor. And again, the auto phosphor relation of these domains actually leads to the full activation of these tiresome kindness domains, and that leads us to our step number four. And so, in our final step, Step Number four, What we have is the RTK will phosphor lee its targets. And so the auto phosphor related RTK. Now that it is fully activated, it can now phosphor late other target proteins and so ultimately, this is going to lead to a cascade of phosphor elation. And the cascade of phosphor elation results in changes to metabolism and gene expression, which ultimately leads to the cell response that's associated with the bio signaling involving these receptor tyrosine kindnesses. And so if we take a look at our step number four down below. Over here. Notice that we're showing you the RTK target phosphor relation. And so now that we have a fully activated auto phosphor related to ever seen kindness domains, they can now phosphor late. Other target proteins such as this target protein here and phosphor relate them to alter their activity, and the alteration in their activity ultimately will lead to the cell response that's associated with RTK. Bio signaling. Now, as we move forward in our course, we'll be able to see more specific target proteins, and we'll be able to talk a lot Mawr about very specific receptor tyrosine, kindness, bio signaling pathways. But for now, this here concludes our introduction to the diamond ization and the auto phosphor relation of receptor, tyrosine, kindnesses and as we move forward in our course, will be able to get some practice applying some of these concepts. So I'll see you guys in our next video

