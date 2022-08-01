Secondary Active Membrane Transport

Hey, guys, in this video, we're going to quickly revisit our map of the lesson on membrane transport, and we know that we're exploring the left most branches first. And we've already talked about molecular transport of small molecules, including passive transport. And we're currently exploring active transport. And we've already covered all of these branches here for primary active transport. And so now in our next video, we're going to explore this little branch over here for secondary active transport. And then after that, we'll talk about a very specific example of secondary active transport in the sodium glucose importer. So I'll see you guys in our next video to talk about secondary active transport.

