Secondary Active Membrane Transport Example 1

all right, so here we have an example problem that says the sodium potassium pump is an example of a system that uses primary active transport to set up conditions that can ultimately allow for secondary active transport. And then it says all of the following five answer options down below are true, except for which one. And so essentially, what this problem is asking us to do is to identify the false answer option. And so I'll write that here just as a reminder. And so when we take a look at Option A, it says that the sodium potassium pump is an anti porter fueled by the hydraulics is of a deep. And so you might recall from our previous lesson videos that the sodium potassium pump is an example of a P type 80 p ace. And because it is an 80 piece, it does involve the hydraulics of ATP, and it also pump sodium and potassium in opposite directions across the membrane, which makes it an anti porter. And so what we're saying here is the option. A is a true statement, and because it's true, it's not the false answer option that we're looking for so we can eliminate Option A now moving on to Option B here, it says that secondary active transport of glucose into cells moves glucose against its concentration, radiant and, of course, secondary or primary active transport. Because it is active and involves the use of energy in one way or another, it is going to be moving molecules against their concentration. Grady INTs. And so this here is also going to be a true statement. And so weaken market is true. And again, it's not the false answer option that we're looking for. So let's eliminate option B. So moving on option. See here It says that the sodium potassium pump exports sodium ions to the outside of the cell, establishing a concentration Grady Int for sodium and, of course, recall from our previous lesson videos on the sodium potassium pump that it does indeed export sodium ions. And the way that we remember that is that it's trying to get into club intracellular. But the bouncers are saying Nah, and so the n a. Here. Nah, you can't get into the South reminds us that it's going to be pumped to the outside of the cell and instead the pumpkin is gonna remind us that it's K plus that gets pumped in to the cell. And so what we're saying here is that option. See, here is also a true statement, as is written. And so because it is true, well, market is true. And again, it's not the false answer option that we're looking for so we can eliminate option C. So now we're between either option D or option E as this false answer option. And so when we take a look at options, he noticed that it says secondary active transport of glucose into cells is indirectly driven by a teepee. Hydraulics, ISS. And of course, we know from our last lesson video that secondary active transport is not directly linked to a teepee hydraulic sis. However, it is indirectly linked. And so what we're saying here is that option E Here is another true statement. And because it's true again, it's not the false answer option that we're looking for so we can eliminate Option E. And so, of course, this must mean that option D is the false answer option that we were looking for. And so it says that K plus and uh, in a plus potassium and sodium both the fuse into the cell along their concentration Grady INTs to drive the transport of glucose. But of course, we know that when it comes to the sodium potassium pump that potassium and sodium are gonna be pumped in opposite directions across the membrane. So they both will not be pumped into the cell. That would suggest that they're pumped in the same direction. And so option D here again is going to be the false answer option that we were looking for. And so what we can say is that, uh, this is the answer, and that concludes this practice. I'll see you guys in our next video.

