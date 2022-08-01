in this video, we're going to talk more details about secondary active membrane transport. And so you might recall in our previous lesson videos, we briefly introduced secondary active membrane transport, and so we already have somewhat of an idea that secondary active transport is not directly driven by eight p hydraulics. ISS, like primary active transport ISS and instead, secondary active transport is actually directly driven by an electrochemical ion Grady int, and we'll be able to see that down below in our image when we get there. Now. However, what's really important to note is that although secondary active transport is not directly driven by a teepee, hydraulic sis, it is indirectly driven by a teepee. Hydraulics, ISS. And that's because secondary active transport is indirectly driven by primary active transport or P A. T. For short here. And so the reason that secondary active transport is indirectly driven by primary active transport and by 80 p i drawl. Icis is because electrochemical ion Grady INTs, which secondary active transport relies heavily on, are built by primary active transport or again P. A. T. Here for short for space purposes here, and so during secondary active transport. What we'll see is that it's really going to code transport two molecules at a time and so ions will be transported down or with their electrochemical Grady INTs from areas of high concentration, two areas of low concentration, whereas other molecules such as glucose or amino acids or things of that nature they will be transported against or up their concentration. Grady INTs from areas of low concentration to areas of high concentration. And so, if we take a look at our example image down below of secondary active transport. What I want you guys to notice is that over here on the left hand side, we're showing you guys primary active transport, as is labeled right here. And we can tell because a teepee hydraulics ISS is directly involved with the process of transporting this molecule here against its concentration ingredient from areas of low concentration, two areas of high concentration and then notice Over here on the right hand side of our image. We're showing you guys second dairy, active transport, and we can tell because notice that at p hydraulics, ISS is not directly involved with secondary active transport. However, it is again indirectly involved because it relies on primary active transport toe build up this electrochemical ion Grady int. And so this ion right here is able to diffuse across the membrane down its concentration greedy int from high tow low, which does not require energy. It is a passive X organic process. However, notice that as the red molecule is going from high to low, this other green molecule over here is being transported against its Grady int from an area of low concentration to an area of high concentration. And really, this is the transport part that requires energy. And so it's the energy released from this down flow movement off the ion from high to low that is powering the uphill movement, or the uphill, um, end organic process off, powering this molecule to be transported against its concentration, radiant from low, too high. And so we'll be able to see an example of secondary active transport and our next lesson. But for now, this here concludes our lesson on secondary active membrane transport, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts in our next video. So I'll see you guys there

