Cyclic Monosaccharides

in this video, we're going to introduce a relatively easy way to convert Fisher projections into Hayworth projections. And so all we need to remember is that chemical groups that air pointing to the left of a Fisher projection are going to be pointing upwards in a Hayworth projections. And then, of course, chemical groups that air pointing right of a Fisher projection are going to be pointing downwards and a Hayworth projection and so we can see over here with this Fisher projection, all of the left pointing groups are gonna end up pointing upwards in the Hayworth projection, whereas all of the right pointing groups are gonna end up pointing downwards in the Hayworth projection. And so, if you remember the term up left ing, then you'll be able to associate left pointing groups of the Fisher projection with upwards pointing groups in the Hayworth projection. And then, if you remember the term down right, you'll be able to associate right pointing groups in the Fisher projection with downwards pointing groups in the Hayworth projection. So let's go ahead and apply what we've learned here in our lesson to the D glucose molecule that we see on the right. And so notice that we have these very specific hydroxyl groups highlighted here. And we want to know if these hydroxyl groups are going to be pointing upwards or downwards in the Hayworth projection. And so, looking at carbon number two right here, we can see that the hydroxyl group is pointing to the right, and so if it's pointing to the right, it's gonna be pointing downwards in the Hayworth projection. And so, with Carbon number two here, we expect the hydroxyl group to be pointing downwards so we could go ahead and put in an O. H right here. And of course, this means that the hydrogen atom going over here is gonna be pointing upwards since it's pointing to the left now moving on to Carbon number three, notice that Carbon Number three's hydroxyl group is pointing to the left. And, of course, if you remember left up lifting, you know that if it's pointing to the left, it's gonna end up pointing upwards in the Hayworth projection. So we know that the hydroxyl group is gonna be pointing upwards. And of course, that means that the hydrogen atom over here, which is pointing to the right is gonna be going downwards so we could put the hydrogen here and then last but not least looking at Carbon number four here, you can see that it's hydroxyl Group is also pointing to the right, which means that in the Hayworth projection it's gonna be pointing downwards and so we can go ahead and put in the hydroxyl group going downwards. And of course, this means that the hydrogen atom, which is pointing left, is going to be pointing upwards in the Hayworth projection. And so, hopefully, by remembering up lifting and down right, you'll be able to easily convert Fisher projections into Hayworth projections. So that concludes this part of the lesson. And again we'll be able to apply the concepts that we've learned here as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next video

