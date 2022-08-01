Cyclic Monosaccharides

so recall that in one of our older lesson videos we have talked about how to assign numbers to the carbon atoms of linear mono sacha rides. But in this video, we're going to talk about how to assign numbers to the carbon atoms of cyclic mono sacha rides, which is actually gonna be a little bit different. And so the carbon atoms in cyclic mono sack rides are going to be numbered based on positioning of what's known as the an americ carbon. But what in the world is the an American carbon? Well, the animator carbon is gonna be the Onley carbon atom that is co violently attached to two oxygen atoms directly And so, if we take a look down below at our cyclic sugar molecule, notice that the in America carbon is highlighted with this green background right here. And so, if we take a closer look at this animated carbon notice that it is directly bound to two oxygen atoms. One oxygen atom is the ring oxygen and the other oxygen atom is the oxygen of the hydroxyl group. And if you take a look at all of the other carbon atoms, none of these carbon atoms are co violently attached to two oxygen atoms like the an America Carbon is, and so that makes it pretty easy to identify the America carbon. Now, when it comes to numbering the carbon atoms of cyclic mono sacha rides, we need to prioritize making the an American carbon the lowest possible number. And so we want to assign the animator Carbon the lowest possible number. And so when we take a look at the an American carbon over here, the lowest possible number that we can give it is carbon number one. And then, of course, we could start the number of the carbons sequentially. Aziz, they are connected. So this carbon atom would be carbon number two. This carbon atom would be carbon number three. This carbon atoms carbon number four. This is carbon number five, and then carbon Adam. Number six is up here. And so this is the proper numbering of the carbon atoms in this glucose molecule in our example. And so, as we move forward in our course, we'll be able to get some practice identifying the an American carbon, and we'll get some practice numbering the carbon atoms of cyclic mono sacha rides. So I'll see you guys in our next video

