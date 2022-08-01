Cyclic Monosaccharides

in this video, we're going to introduce cyclic mono sacha rides Now, before we get started. It's important to note that up until this point in our course, we've mainly been focusing on the open or linear forms of mono sacha rides. However, in Biological Solutions, most carbohydrates that have at least five carbon atoms exist in their cyclic forms. And so cyclic mono sacha rides are very important when it comes to biochemistry. Now, mono sacha rides can actually sick lies to for many different types of rings, including 3456 and sometimes even seven member ID rings. However, the most common rings are five and six member rings, and that's because five and six member ID rings are actually the most stable rinks. Now, mono sack rides that have a five member ID ring are called Furano sis and mono sack rides that have a six member ID ring are called piranhas is now. Of course, we know that the ending O S E indicates a sugar, but why the prefix if you're an and why the prefix pirate? Well, it's because Furano xyz resembled the structure of Furin, whereas PIRA noses resembled the structure of piranha. And so if we take a look at our image down below, over here on the left hand side, you can see that we're showing you the Furin ring structure and the Peyron ring structure down below. And so you can see that the Furin ring is indeed a five member ID ring. And so you can think the F and Furin is for the five member ID ring. And then, of course, the Peyron ring is going to be a six member drink. Now, one thing to not get tripped up on is that the Furin ring. Even though it is a five member drink, it does not have five carbons in its ring. Notice that it only has four carbon atoms in its ring and the fifth member is actually an oxygen atom. And the same thing applies for the Peyron ring. It is a six member drink, but it does not have six carbons in its ring. Instead, it only has five carbons in its ring and the six member is an oxygen atom, and the same thing applies to Furano, sis and PIRA noses. And so notice Over here we're showing you the formation of a fury nose and down below. We're showing the formation of a PIRA knows and so you can see that we're taking up at the top here, the linear form of de Frutos. And then we've got this muscle man here bending the D glucose molecule. And really, the muscle man is just here to help. You guys better visualized the bending of the molecule, but the muscle man does not represent an enzyme. As we'll find out later in our course, these cyclic structures will actually form without an enzyme. And so here we can see that the C five hydroxyl group is going to interact with the key tone here on the sea to carbon. And we'll talk more about this detailed reaction a little later in our course. But these two groups are going to react to create this fear or knows over here. And so you can see that the five member bring resembles the five member Furano string. Even though the double bonds aren't present over here, that's okay. You can still see the resemblance. And that's why we call this de facto for your nose. Now moving on to the image down below notice that we're starting with linear form of the sugar d glucose. And again, we've got this muscle man here just to help you guys better visualized the bending of the molecule. And the muscle man does not represent Enzyme. However, here noticed that the C five hydroxy group is interacting with the alga high group on the C one carbon instead of interacting with the key tone on the C two. And so really, that's the main difference that generates this pirate knows over here and again, you can see that this six member bring resembles the six member bring of the piranha, even though the double bonds here and here are not present over here, Uh, that's okay, because we can still see the resemblance. And so this is gonna be d glucose Pira knows. And so, really, this here concludes our introduction to Furano, Sis and PIRA noses, and we'll continue to talk more about cyclic mono sacrifice as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next video

