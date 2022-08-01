Mutarotation

in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on Muda rotation. Now. Muna rotation is really just a specific type of epi memorization. And so, before we actually define Mutar rotation, its first helpful to define epi, memorization and so EPA mur zey shin is defined as the process of inter converting a Palmer's. And really, that's just a fancy way of saying changing wanna Palmer into the other a bomber. Now, of course, we know from our previous lesson videos that a bombers are just specific types of dia steri, a MERS that differ on Lee in the configuration of any one single Cairo carbon. And so because spammers are just specific types of dia, Steri, a MERS and die osteria MERS are not mirror images. This also means that farmers are not mirror images, which is why this guy right here is kind of confused looking into the mirror and seeing that he is not looking at a mirror image. Now if we take a look at our image down below over here, notice that d glucose and de manos our EP Immers and the reason that they rep immerses because notice that they Onley differ from each other in the configuration of just one single Cairo carbon. And that is the sea to Cairo carbon that we have highlighted here. So notice that the sea to Cairo carbon on D glucose has a D configuration, since it's pointing to the right and notice that the sea to Cairo carbon on de Manos has an L configurations, it's pointing to the left, but outside of the configuration of the sea to Cairo carbon, they are identical to each other, which is what makes these two emirs of each other. Now the process of EP immer ization is literally the process of converting one FMR into the other a bomber. And so, of course, this is going to require changing the configuration. And so if we have to change the configuration, that means that we're going to have to break and reform bonds. And so breaking and reforming stable Covalin bonds is generally going to require a catalyst, and so happy memorization generally is going to require a catalyst, such as an enzyme to break bonds and then reform the bonds in a different orientation. And again, this is all because there is a change in the configuration and so moving forward this line here requiring a catalyst is gonna be something that we're gonna want to keep in mind as we move on and discuss Mutar rotation because Mutar rotation will not require a catalyst. But here, uh, this here concludes our introduction toe memorization. And in our next lesson video, we'll talk about mewtwo rotation, so I'll see you guys there.

Hide transcripts