Mutarotation

So now that we've introduced APP memorization in this video, we're going to talk about Muda rotation. And so, as we already mentioned in our last lesson, video Muda rotation is literally just a specific type of API memorization that's going to enter convert an Immers instead of embalmers. And so this includes converting Alfa animals in tow, beta animals and vice versa. And so, if we take a look down below at our image notice in the middle here we have our open chain linear form of the sugar d glucose. And we already know that the Alba Hide group here on carbon number one can react with the alcohol group here on carbon number five and that will allow this linear mono sacha ride to sick lies and form either this animal over here on the left or this animal over here on the right. And so notice that this animal over here on the left has its alcohol group on the opposite side of the ring as the highest numbered carbon. So it's pointing down and towards the ants on the ground. So it's going to be the Alfa Animal or Alfa D glucose piranhas and then notice that this animal over here has its hydroxyl group pointing upwards in the same direction as the highest numbered carbon. And so because the bumps of the Betas are on the same side, this is going to be the beta animal or beta d glucose piranhas. And so mute a rotation again is just gonna be the process of converting the Alfa animal to the beta anima, or vice versa. And so going from this animal over to this animal over here is mute a rotation. So essentially the pink arrow represents muted rotation and also going from this animal backwards to this animal over here, this would also be mute a rotation. Now, what's interesting to point out is that on Lee, the free and americ carbons that air forming either, ahem ius it'll or Hemi Kettle are actually able to muda rotate and by free and americ carbon. All we mean is that the animated carbon is part of either a Hemi Astal or a Hemi Kita and so we can see down below that this and the mayor carbon is part of Ah heh me a settle. And so this is capable of Muda rotating and this one over here is also part of a Hemi asset tell, so it's free to Muda rotate backwards as well. And so what you'll notice is that one of the main differences between EPA memorization and Mewtwo rotation is that the process of MUNA rotation does not require a catalyst, so no catalyst is needed. And so it's true that mute irritation does require the breaking and reforming of bonds in order for this configuration to get changed into this configuration. However, with AB memorization in our last lesson video, the bonds that were being broken and reformed were very stable co violent bonds. And so, in order to break and reform stable Covalin bonds, you're definitely going to need a catalyst. But here, with Muda rotation since Hemi a settles and heavy, he tells, are already relatively unstable, they do not need a catalyst in order to break apart and reform the linear monos. I cried, which can then go on to close and form the opposite ring animal. And so really, this last line here describes what's happening with Muda rotation, which is when one ring animal briefly opens up. So imagine this animal opening up to this linear chain right here. And then the linear chain can go and close again to produce the opposite ring animal, and that is the real process of media rotation. And so because Muda rotation does not require a catalyst, any, uh, sugar that has a free and America carbon is going to be mute, a rotating and solution and converting from one animal into the other animals. And so if there is a free and America carbon on the sugar, then we can expect to have a mixture of animals and solution, a mixture of Alfa and beta animals. And so this here concludes our introduction to Mutar rotation, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward, so I'll see you guys in our next video.

