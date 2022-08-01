Anomer Example 1

All right. So here we have an example Problem that's asking which of the following molecules are animals and we've got these five potential answer options down below. Now, recall from our last lesson video that animals are literally cyclic sugars that are identical in every single way except for the configuration of the an American carbon. And so when we took a look at option a comparing molecule one with molecule to, of course, we're gonna be comparing the numeric carbons first. And so recall that the America Carbon is going to be the Onley carbon atom that is bound to two oxygen atoms. And so for sugar one theano Mary carbon is this carbon here and for sugar to the an America carbon is this carbon here? And so notice that the alcohol group on the an American carbon is pointing in the same direction away from the highest numbered carbon. And so what that means is that both of these are reaching down for the ants, and so they're going to both be in the Alfa configuration. But for them to be animals they have toe have opposite configuration. So these two are not going to be animals of each other. So we go and cross off option A. And while we're looking at molecule number one might as well move onto Option C, which is also looking at molecule one and comparing molecule 12 molecule five. And this time, when we look at the animator carbons of both of these sugars, noticed that they're going in opposite directions that sugar one is in the Alfa configuration, as we already indicated. And sugar five alcohol group on the animated carbon is going in the same direction as the highest number. Carbon making a beta configuration. So right s so far. In comparing these two, they seem to be animals. But remember, this must be the Onley way that these two sugars differ from each other for them to be considered animals. But notice that these two sugars differ from each other and mawr than just the configuration that we've already noted. Notice that this carbon over here has its eye drops were going up, whereas this carbon here has its eye drops were going down. So these two carbons differ from each other than mawr than just the configuration of the animated carbon, which means that they are not going to be animals of each other. And we can go and cross off Option C and again, while we're looking at molecule one, might as well move on the option he here, which compares molecule 12 molecule four, and notice that molecule one is a pirate nose with a six member dring, whereas molecule four is a fury knows with a five member drink. So already there's no way that these two can be animals of each other, so we could go ahead and cross off option eat. So now we're between either option B or option D and notice Option d comparing molecule three here to molecule four. When we look at the and America Carbons, notice the animated carbon is here and here notice that they both have the same configuration of beta. And so again, for them to be animals, they have to have opposite configuration. So they have the same configuration. And that means that they're not going to be an Immers, which of course, leaves us with option B molecule to and molecule five and so looking at molecule to and molecule five notice that they're an americ carbons are in opposite configurations that this one is reaching down for the ants. So it's gonna be Alfa, and this one here is reaching up to the same side is the highest number carbon. So same side is gonna be beta. So when we compare the rest of both of these molecules, so the rest of this and the rest of this are identical to each other. And so the only way that these two differ from each other is in the configuration of the animated carbon. And that's what makes them animals. So we can go ahead and indicate that the correct answer for this problem is option B. And that concludes this practice problem. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

