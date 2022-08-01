Initial Velocity

alright. So from our previous lesson video, we know that biochemist mainly focus on the initial reaction velocities of enzyme catalyzed reactions. And so in this video, we're going to talk about a plot that biochemist used commonly to measure those initial reaction velocities. And this is known as an enzyme kinetics plot. And so an enzyme kinetics plot graphs the initial reaction velocity of an enzyme catalyzed reaction, or V not on the Y axis of the plot, and it plots the substrate concentration on the X axis of the plot. And so if we take a look at our image down below on the left hand side, we have an enzyme kinetics plot. And so notice we have the initial reaction velocity on the Y axis, and we have the initial substrate concentration on the X axis and notice here, looking at all of these data points right here, if we follow it and make a curve, it makes a curve that looks really similar to the previous curves that we saw in our previous lesson. Video. However, what we need to take into account is what's actually on the X axis. As simple as that might sound, And so what you'll notice is on the X axis. What we have is the initial substrate concentration. Whereas in our previous graph, where we saw this similar curve notice we don't have the substrate concentration. We have this curve here, but we don't have substrate concentration. Here we have the time and seconds on the X axis. So that means that we're monitoring the progress of the reaction over time. Whereas we're not doing the same thing down below. We're not monitoring the progress of the reaction over time. We're monitoring actually different reactions, uh, that have different substrate concentrations. And so what's really, really important to note that our lesson is trying to tell us here, is that the initial reaction velocity or V not can Onley occur at one very specific period of time really, really early on at the very, very beginning of the reaction. So what this means is that we actually cannot monitor the initial reaction velocity over time because over time it won't be the initial reaction velocity anymore. It'll just be reaction velocity, but not initial. And so what this means is that on an enzyme kinetics plot, whenever we're including the initial reaction velocity. There's no way that time can be on the X axis, and so that's why we have. This cannot equal to each other for, um, this part right here. And so instead of looking at this graph as a solid line noticed down below, we have these data points instead. And so even though in your textbook it's likely going to show this same graph right here, or a similar graph, and it's going to show a solid line like this sometimes it's better to think of this graph as individual data points. And so the reason for that is because, really, these data points come from completely separate experiments. So you can imagine that there's one experiment in one test tube in a lab, and the biochemist chooses one initial substrate concentration. That's really, really low. And, uh, then they measure the enzyme catalyzed the initial reaction of the enzyme catalyzed reaction at that substrate concentration, and they plot that data point here and then in a different test tube. What they do is they take the initial substrate concentration and they increase it just a little bit, and then they measure the initial reaction rate of the reaction in that test tube, and then they plot that data point here. And so they can continue to do that. And they can get lots and lots of data points. And ultimately, if we do a curve of best fit for all of these data points, that's what you see in your textbooks. But, uh, if you draw a line like this, it's important to note that we're not really monitoring the, uh, initial reaction rate over time. Because, remember, time is not on the X axis. Instead, we're looking at the substrate concentration on the X axis, so that's really, really important to note. And that's really what makes this graph so much different from the graph of above. Also noticed that the Y axis is completely different. So on the Y axis in this graph, we have the product concentration, whereas the Y axis on this graph, we have the initial reaction rate, and so what this means is because the axes are different and the graph shown here and the graph up above from our previous lesson video up here because the axes are so different from one another. Essentially, what this means is that when this graph here actually levels out at this point, it's actually meaning something completely different than when the graph levels out up above. And so when the graph levels out up above, we said that it's because the product has reached equilibrium and that's why the product concentration is no longer changing over time. However, when the graph levels out in this graph this enzyme kinetics plot below, it means something different. It doesn't mean that equilibrium is reached because remember, this is at the very, very beginning of the reaction, and it takes time for the reaction to reach equilibrium. Instead, the graph is leveling out here because the enzyme has become saturated with substrate. And so that is a completely different interpretation off this graph. As you can see, this leveling out corresponds with enzyme saturation. We have such high concentration of substrate in our test tube that it does not increase the initial reaction rate any further, and so that's really, really important to note. Now, over here, what I also want to point out is that we have a graph where we're comparing the same. Uh, we're comparing two different axes here. We have the initial reaction rate just like we had it over here. Uh, the initial reaction rate. But then we also have the reaction rate. Uh, not the initial reaction rate, but the reaction rate after 30 seconds. Just like what we saw up above here, we saw that we had the initial reaction rate, which was at the time, uh, where the time was close to zero. And then we had the reaction rate after 30 seconds. And so if we take a look at the reaction after 30 seconds, the data, which is in green notice that the reaction after 30 seconds actually has ah smaller reaction rate than the initial reaction rate at the same corresponding, uh, substrate concentrations, initial substrate concentrations. And so notice that if we were to choose this particular substrate concentration right here, notice that the reaction rate after 30 seconds is gonna be much smaller than the initial reaction rate. Uh, for the same substrate concentration. And so that's really important to note how why biochemists like to focus on the initial reaction velocities instead of the reaction velocities at different periods of time, such as 30 seconds end, because it makes it appear that the maximum velocity is actually something different, then what it actually could be. And so essentially, what's really also important to note is that the initial reaction velocity will actually vary with substrate concentration when all of the other variables that influence the reaction rate, such as temperature, pH and even enzyme concentration are all constant. So that's something that's really important to note that because these are all separate experiments that are being conducted that we need to ensure that between all of these separate experiments that all of the other variables are going to remain constant. Otherwise, we wouldn't be able to compare these data points with one another. And so essentially, this concludes our lesson on enzyme kinetics plots. And one of the main takeaways from this video is that you really want to focus on the axes, and the axes of the plot here are going to really dictate the interpretation that you should have, such as this horizontal, uh, portion of the graph corresponding with saturated substrate concentration rather than corresponding with equilibrium being reached. And so that concludes our lesson on enzyme kinetics plots, and we'll be able to get some practice throughout our course as we visit. Revisit this plot multiple times and in our practice video, so I'll see you guys there.

