Vmax Enzyme

in this video, we're going to begin talking about the maximum reaction velocity or the V max oven enzyme. So already from our previous lesson videos, we've mentioned the V max a good handful of time. So we already kind of know that the V Max is just the maximum reaction velocity of an enzyme. But really, the V max is more than just that, And the V max is actually better defined as the theoretical maximum reaction velocity of an enzyme that can Onley occur at infinitely large substrate concentrations graphically and by infinitely large substrate concentrations. What we really mean are substrate concentrations that are so large that the substrate is completely saturating all of the active sites that are available on all of the available enzymes. And so, by theoretical, maximum reaction velocity. What we mean is that the reaction velocities of enzyme catalyzed reactions can Onley approach the V max or get really, really close to the V max. But the V Max can actually never be attained by any enzyme, and so that's why it's better suited as the theoretical maximum velocity now recall from our previous lesson videos on the initial velocity of an enzyme catalyzed reaction that the initial velocity or the V not is actually a reactions. Best chance at approaching the maximum velocity v max. And that's partially why biochemist tend to focus on measuring the initial velocity of enzyme catalyzed reactions. Now, in our typical enzyme kinetics plot, the V Max acts as a horizontal as, um, tote toe limit the reaction velocity. And so let's take a look down below at our image to clear some of this up. Now notice. Over here on the left, what we have is an enzyme kinetics plot where we have the initial reaction rate, or the V not on the Y axis, and we have the substrate concentration on the X axis. And of course, we've got our typical curve that we said we tend to see for so many different enzymes. And so notice that at low substrate concentrations, we have a pretty low initial reaction rate at medium substrate concentrations. We tend to have a medium initial reaction rate. However, at really, really high substrate concentrations noticed that our initial reaction rate begins to approach this horizontal Assam tote line right here, which which actually indicates the maximal reaction velocity or the V max of our enzyme. And so if we take a look and zoom in on each of these different images here we get this image that we see here on the right. And so, uh, notice that if we look at low substrate concentrations and zoom in on low substrate concentrations over here we have the substrate in this pink little dot and then we have the enzyme in these orange Aziz brownish structures here, and so notice that at low substrate concentrations, most of the enzymes are actually not occupied. Their active sites are empty, and we only have a very little bit of enzymes that are actually occupied and forming the enzyme substrate complex. And so what this means is that at low substrate concentrations, we're going to have a low initial reaction rate. Now, if we increase the concentration just a little bit so that we have medium substrate concentration notice that if we zoom in on that, that we have still, uh, some enzymes are not occupied with substrate. And even though we have mawr enzymes that are forming the enzyme substrate complex, uh, not all of them are forming the enzyme substrate complex, and for that reason we just have a medium amount of initial reaction rate. Now notice that when we increase the substrate concentration toe a point where it's really, really high, we will get this box right here that has high substrate concentrations. And so notice all of these pink little dots that we see that represent our substrate. It's really, really high concentration. And when our concentration is high enough to the point where the enzyme is actually saturated with the substrate, that is a point where all of the enzyme that is present is forming the enzyme substrate complex. And so what we can say is that the total amount of enzyme here notice E. T. Is the total amount of enzyme is going to be equal to the the concentration of the enzyme substrate complex. And so when this becomes true, then the enzyme is capable of approaching its V max. It's maximal reaction velocity. And so this here concludes our introduction to the V max and the maximum reaction velocity. And as we move forward in our course, we're going to be able to continue to utilize all of these different concepts that we've learned here. So I'll see you guys in our next video

