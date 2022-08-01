in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to protein ligand interactions by starting off with the basics. So first, what exactly is a ligand? Well, a lie again is really just any small substance that can reverse obl e bind and form a complex with a larger bio molecule. And this larger bio molecule here, in most cases is just going to be a protein. And so it's important to note that moving forward and our course proteins were going to represent what the capital letter p and lie Gans. We're going to represent what? The capital letter l and so this reversible binding of a protein too. It's like and is really described by the simple expression shown right here and notice that we have the same exact simple expression shown down below for protein like and interactions. And so we can see that the free protein here can associate with the free ligand toe form the protein Ligon complex, which we're going to abbreviate with pl moving forward. And we can tell that this interaction here is a reversible one because we have these equilibrium arrows here, which means that once the protein, leg and complex forms. It's also capable of dissociating backwards toe form, the free protein and the free ligand all over again. And so what you might notice is that this protein, like in interaction, looks kind of familiar. And that's because it really does resemble the enzyme substrate interaction that we talked about in our previous lesson videos, where we know that the free enzyme can associate with the free substrate to form the enzyme substrate complex. And this is also a reversible process, just like the protein like in interactions. And so really, the main difference between these protein ligand interactions and the enzyme substrate interactions is that the enzyme in the enzyme substrate interaction is catalyzing a reaction, which means that ultimately this substrate we know is going to be converted into a product, whereas this is not the case with protein ligand interactions. When it comes to protein Liggan interactions, the lie again just binds to the protein. But the protein is not going to convert the lie again into a product. And so one thing that we do want to be careful of is not to confuse the P here that we have for protein with the P that we used in our previous lesson videos for product. And so now that we understand the basics of protein leg in interactions later in our course, we'll be able to talk about how these protein leg in interactions can be biologically relevant. But for now, this concludes the basics, and in our next listen video, we'll talk about the rate constants that apply, So I'll see you guys in that video.

