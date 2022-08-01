Sphingolipids

All right, So now that we've introduced the molecules finger seen in this video, we're going to revisits finger lipids. And so stiff ingo lipids, as the name implies, are just lipids that contain a finger. Oh, seen molecule or one of finger scenes? Derivatives. And it contains this finger seen molecule instead of containing a glycerol molecule like what glycerol lipids have now. One thing that's very important to note about single lipids is that they actually Onley have one variable fatty acid that is attached to this finger scene. And so, if you take a look at the image down below, noticed that we have this variable fatty acids shown here in yellow, and so we can go ahead and label this as a variable fatty acid. Now, you might be thinking, Hey, isn't this over here A fatty acid, too? Didn't we say that it was derived from the fatty acid pal mutate in our last lesson video and I would say, Yes, you're right. This is a fatty acid. However, it's not a variable fatty acid because this fatty acid here is constant and it's always going to be in the structure of finger scene and So this fatty acid here is not going to change. And the only variable one is, uh, this one here at the seed to position. And that's a big difference from glycerol lipids, because recall glycerol lipids actually have to variable fatty acids, whereas finger lipids again on lee have one variable fatty acids. And another big difference is that this one variable fatty acid is linked via an AM I'd linkage, and so you can see that this variable fatty acid is linked right here in this position via and am I'd linkage. And again, this is critical, uh, in the structure of single lipids, uh, and also recall that in glycerol lipids that the fatty acids are not linked via am I'd linkages. Instead, they're linked via ester linkages. And so this is definitely a unique feature that you should know the, um I'd linkage here. Now, finger lipids are actually the second most abundant lipids and eukaryotic cell membranes, of course, behind glycerol lipids. And so, if we take a look at our image down below notice, we're zooming into the cells plasma membrane and noticed that most of the cells that we see here in purple are actually the glycerol fastball lipids, but of course, scattered throughout. There are other types lipids like these blue ones. And that's the one that we're zooming into over here, the single lipids so you can find single lipids in the plasma membrane. But of course they're going to be the second most abundant. And of course, as we mentioned in our last lesson video, the variable head group here, uh, can have different chemical groups. And that's going to create different classes of single lipids that we'll talk about later in our course and these variable head groups, they can either be attached via a phosphor oh, digester linkage. Or they could be attached via a Glick acidic linkage. And really, this is what's going to lead to the two different classes of single lipids. That again, we'll talk about moving forward in our course. Now, the last thing that you should note here is that specifically because there is an AM I linkage linking this variable fatty acid that a soon as this am I linkages created, uh, that this molecule is referred to as a Sarah MyDD and you can see the word. Am I in there indicating that the am I'd linkages present. And so, ah, ceremony, I'd molecule is one where this variable head group here is just a hydrogen atom. So there's no head group there. It's just the hydrogen, and so that's important to keep in mind as well. And so this here concludes our introduction to swing go lipids and we'll be able to get some practice applying all of these concepts and our next couple of videos, so I'll see you guys there.

Hide transcripts