Sphingolipids

in this video, we're going to introduce this finger seen molecule, and so Fingers Scene is an unsaturated 18 carbon amino alcohol group. And so by amino alcohol, it's just saying that it has both an amino group, and it has alcohol groups as well. And so if we take a look down below at the structure of singles scene, which will note is that it indeed has a total of 18 carbon atoms. It also has an amino group right here in this position, and it has an alcohol group over here in this position. And so that's exactly how we defined it up above now. Also note that's fingers scene actually has a trans double bond, and this is unique because recall that most unsaturated fatty acids actually have cysts, double bonds, but again, single scene specifically has a trans double bonds. So that is definitely worth noting. And so notice that the double bond over here is actually in the trans configuration, going on opposite sides of the double bond Now, another thing to note is that's finger seen structure is actually derived from the fatty acid pal mutate and a searing amino acid. And so notice down below. We have this portion here that is specifically from the Syrian molecule, so you can see that the amino group is coming from Syrian structure and then notice that this portion down here is coming specifically from the fatty acid pal mutate. And because it is derived from a fatty acid pal mutate, that means that's finger scene is a fatty, acid based molecule. Now notice specifically, we have carbons 12 and three numbered here, force finger seen structure. And that's because finger scenes carbons 12 and three are actually structurally analogous to glycerol ALS carbons in glycerol fossil lipids. And so you can see that at these positions there is the possibility for an ah fatty acid to be attached here at the C two carbon. And there's also the possibility for a variable head group to be attached here at the C one carbon and so you can see how this has somewhat of a resemblance to glycerol ALS carbon atoms and again, the variable head group acts. Um Finkelstein can be modified to contain different variable head groups, just like glycerol. Fossil lipids can be modified to obtain different variable head groups and so specifically ends finger seen structure, this variable head group here eyes actually going to be a hydrogen atom in finger scene. And so this X here would actually be a hydrogen atom again in finger scenes, actual structure. Now, one thing to note here about fingers seen is that it actually kind of sounds like spring goes scene. And if you think about a spring here and compare it to finger seen structure, uh, you'll kind of notice somewhat of a resemblance. So this part right here that extends out from the backbone, uh, kind of resembles the spring. And then, of course, uh, this portion up here would be, uh, this portion here. And so if you're able to remember, finger scene is kind of like a spring go seen, then hopefully that will also help you remember the shape and the structure of finger scene. So now that we've introduced finger scene and our next lesson video, we'll be able to put all this together and talk more details about surfing go lipids. So I'll see you guys in the next video

