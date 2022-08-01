Sphingolipids

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on staffing. Go lipids. Now, before we actually defines finger lipids, let's first revisit our lipid map to make sure everyone's on the same page. And so we know that right now we're currently exploring all of the fatty acid based lipids and so so far in our previous lesson videos, we've already covered glycerol lipids, including try a cell glycerol and glycerol phosphor lipids. And we also talked about different classes of glycerol, fossa lipids as well, including the class that does not have a variable head group, the phosphate to dates. And then we also talked about the other classes of glycerol fossil limits that have these head groups that we see down below. And we know that all of these glycerol fossa lipids here are indeed Foss follow lipids that have a glycerol molecule as the platform. But there are also fossil lipids that don't use glycerol as the platform. And these would be, uh, that's why we have platform to over here. And so now that we've explored the entire glitz row lipids to its end, we're going to zoom out and start our next class of fatty acid based lipids. And these are again thus finger gola lipids. And so, just like glisten are oh, lipids use a glitzy Errol molecule as the platform finger lipids use a single scene molecule as the platform. And so, in our next lesson video, we're going to introduce that's fingers seen molecule. And then after we introduced the singles scene molecule, you can see the direction that we're going to head in. We're going to explain the fossa lipid that uses platform number two and then we'll also explain, uh, this other single lipid type over here is well, and so I'll see you guys in our next lesson video when we explain the swing go seen molecule. So see you guys there.

