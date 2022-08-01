Inhibitory Adenylate Cyclase GPCR Signaling

So here we're going to introduce yet another way to inhibit a dental it cyclist. GPC are signaling, and that is through GPC are desensitization. Now. When a signal is continuously present, creating repeated exposure, then cells need the ability to desensitized to that continuously present signal that's again creating repeated exposure. Now the process of desensitization is really defined as the dampening or the decreasing of the cellular response, even when the primary messenger or ligand still persists. And again that primary Lagan is continuously present, creating repeated exposure. Now desensitization is really understandable when you think about it in the context of you getting up in the early morning and walking into a room with really, really bright lights. Initially, your eyes air going to create a really strong cell response to those bright lights and your eyes air going to squint when you walk into that room with bright lights. However, over time, even when those bright lights still persist and those that bright light signal is continuously present, creating repeated exposure eventually over time, your eyes will desensitized to those bright lights, and so they will not create such a drastic cell response, and eventually your eyes will be able to open back up to the normal position that you have throughout the day. And so the desensitization of your eyes to bright lights is really similar to how GPC ours can also desensitize to, uh signals such as Liggins that air continuously present. And so really one of the major proteins that are involved in GPC are desensitization is the beta agin ergic GPC. Our kindness, which, as you can see by these bold ID letters right here, is commonly referred to as just the bark protein. And so the beta agin ergic GPC. Our kindness is indeed a kindness, so we know that it's going to fuss for late things and more specifically, it's going too fast for late. The beta agin ergic GPC are, which is the specific GPC are found in a dental it cyclist. GPC are signaling, and so the bark protein because again it is a kindness. It's going to fuss for late its substrate and again it's substrate is going to be C terminal, searing residues on the Ligon bound beta agin ergic GPC are and so why gang bound is really, really important here because again that is what's going to indicate that the signal is continuously present, creating repeated exposure. And so if we take a look down below at our image over here on the left hand side, notice that the very first step and GPC are desensitization Is that the lie gone that is continuously present? Creating repeated exposure uh, must actually bind to the beta agin ergic GPC are And of course, we can indicate that the epinephrine extra cellular lie again must bind to the beta Andrew allergic GPC are and again that is the very first step of GPC are desensitization. But then notice moving onto the second step over here in our second image, notice that the beta agin arctic GPC our kindness or bark is coming into play, which is this yellow protein that we see down below. And so again, because bark is a kindness, it's going too fast for late. The beta agin ergic GPC are, as we see here, the phosphor relation. And so in step number two down below, we can indicate that bark This kindness is going to again. Foss for Lee, the beta agin ergic GPC are now another major protein that's involved in GPC are desensitization is the protein beta arrest in which you can see by these bold letters. Right here is referred to as the bar protein, and so the Bader restaurant or the bar protein, is again a protein that's going to bind to the phosphor related GPC are essentially blocking or preventing the GPC ours interaction with the G protein and ultimately that's going to prevent the cell response from occurring and helped to desensitize. The GPC are from the signal and so this beta arrested or bar protein can actually initiate temporary endo site. Oh Sis of the GPC are and recall that Endo psychosis the E end here reminds us that it's going to allow toe enter the cell as a within a vesicles. And so this is going to make the GPC are temporarily inaccessible to the like and that is continuously present. And that also helps to desensitize. The GPC are from the continuously present like and and so if we take a look down below at our image here at our third step, notice that the beta arrest in protein or the bar protein is here in purple and it is binding to the fuss for related beta agin ergic GPC are and so beta arrest and binds to that foster related G PCR and essentially blocks it blocks its interaction with the G protein. So bad arrests and blocks the G protein association with the GPC are and it can also trigger temporary endo site Assis of the G p c R which we're not really showing here. But you can imagine this entire thing being brought down into the south Avea Endo psychosis removing it from the plasma membrane so that it will not again, uh, cause a cell response. Now notice Over here on the far right we have this little memory tool over here to help you guys remember the roles of the bark protein and the beta arrested protein in GPC are desensitization and so you can imagine that GPC are desensitization eyes only going to occur when the GPC are is kind of going rogue because there's so much signal that's present and the GPC are is just creating too much of a cell response. And so here what we have is the GPC are kind of going rogue here. He's just doing whatever he wants and he's robbing a bank here, as you can see And so when you have a G p c r, that's going rogue, you need a way to desensitize so that it does not, you know, cause any issues. And so what can happen is the beta adieu energy, GPC our kindness or bark here like this dog barking can essentially mark the rogue GPC are and that is going to essentially allow the officer beta arrested to come in and arrest the GPC are and prevent it from interacting with the G protein moneybag over here. So that way the GPC are is not going rogue and it's arrested temporarily until the signal kind of dampens down. But this here concludes our introduction to G PCR desensitization and we'll be able to get some practice with these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next video

