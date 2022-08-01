Inhibitory Adenylate Cyclase GPCR Signaling Example 1

all right. So here we have a word problem as an example, and it says that a cell line expressing the beta adrianne ergic G PCR is incubated in epinephrine. For five minutes, the cells air, then Liszt or burst it open and the GPC are protein is purified to determine if beta arrested is bound to that purified GPC are the purified GPC. Our solution is examined by Western blot using an anybody against beta arrested. And that is really the data that we see in lanes number one and lanes number two down below and our image. And so taking a look at this image down below briefly notice that we have the direction of the gel migration. So the top of the gel is the starting place in the bottom of the jealous, the ending place on then notice that we have the exposure to epinephrine indicated down below in terms of the time. So zero minutes was in lane number one and five minutes was in Lane number two. Now notice that the problem goes on to say that the experiment was repeated but this time prior to and during epinephrine addition, the cells are incubated in an inhibitor that blocks beta adieu energy GPC our fast for relation by the GPC Our kindness bark And that is really the data that we see in lanes number three and lanes number four. And so notice that in lane number three in lane number four over here that we have the plus inhibitor on top of it, indicating that the inhibitor described here, uh, is utilized in lanes three and four. But it is not utilized in lanes one and two. And so it tells us that the results are shown down below and what conclusion can be made from the results or data And so notice that the expected beta rest inbound GPC Our band is right here in the middle. And so the Onley Lane that has this expected beta rest inbound GPC are banned is lane number to all of the other lanes. Do not have beta arrest inbound to the GPC are and so essentially what we need to do is take a look at the conditions in lane number two and what we can see is that exposure to epinephrine is important in order for beta arrested to bind, and so that is definitely an important feature because when there's zero minutes of exposure here in lane number one notice that there is no banned under the same exact conditions except with zero minutes of exposure and then notice that even if you do have exposure to epinephrine uh, if this inhibitor is present, then you will not have that band. You will not have beta resin bound to the GPC are. And so this band right here in Lane number two is telling us that in order for beta arrested to bind to the GPC are the receptor, the GPC are must be exposed and bound to It's like and And so that is really the main conclusion that we can make from this problem. So we could go ahead and indicate that a here is correct. Now, taking a look at option B, it says, in order for beta resting to bind the receptor cannot be exposed to its slide in. But of course, when we take a look at, uh, the receptor not being exposed to any epinephrine, zero minutes of exposure, uh, noticed that there is no band here. And so, of course, this is not gonna be the case because if bada resin bound when there was no exposure, then we would expect to see a band here. But that's not what we see. So be is incorrect. And of course, see is also incorrect because it says, in order for Beta arrested to bind, that bark must first be bound to the receptor. But of course, we know that bark does not bind to the receptor It on Lee fast for relates the receptor since it is a kindness and then of course, D is also incorrect because it says, in order for beta resting to bind, the inhibitor must first bind to the receptor. But of course, whenever the inhibitor is present noticed that the beta arrested protein is never bound to the GPC are which is why there are no bands here in lanes three and four. And so again, a Here is the correct answer to this example problem and that concludes this example. So I'll see you guys in our next video

