Inhibitory Adenylate Cyclase GPCR Signaling

Alright. So here we're going to revisit our map of the lesson on bio signaling pathways, which we have down below. And of course, we know that we're exploring this map by exploring the left most branches first. And so we've already talked about G protein coupled receptors or G p C. R. S. And we've talked specifically about the stimulatory, a dental it cyclist. GPC are signaling pathway. And we've talked some details about the secondary messenger see amp and the enzyme PK in this pathway. And so now that we've explored this pathway here to its full extent, we're now going to shift over and talk about this pathway over here. And so this is going to be the inhibitory pathway for a dental it cycles GPC are signaling. So we're still talking about the same pathway except the inhibitory pathway, which is going to have some differences, uh, to it. And so let's go on and get started talking about this pathway. So here we're going to introduce inhibitory, a dental it cyclist. GPC are signaling which is not to be confused with what we covered in our previous lesson videos, which was stimulatory, not inhibitory a dental it cyclist GPC are signaling. And so what we need to recall from our previous lesson videos is that not all G proteins stimulate or activate the effect er enzyme. In fact, there are some G proteins that do the complete opposite and inhibit the effect er, enzyme. Now this inhibitory a dental it cycles GPC are signaling, has the same exact pathway as before. Except this time we have an inhibitory Alfa sub unit of the G protein or a G I that ultimately inhibits the activity of the effect er enzyme so that it creates less secondary messenger than before. And we'll be able to see this down below in our image now the integration of what we covered in our previous lesson videos, which was the stimulatory pathway and what we're talking about now, which is the inhibitory G PCR pathway. Thes two can be integrated together and can help to regulate the activity of the affect er, enzyme, so that the effect er enzyme is creating the exact amount, the appropriate amount of secondary messenger that the cell needs. And so if we take a look at our image down below at our example, image notice that we're showing you the activity of the effect er, enzyme a dental. It's cyclists being regulated by the inhibitory G PCR pathway. And so on the right side of our image Over here, notice we're showing you stimulation or the stimulatory pathway utilizing the stimulatory, G protein G s and on the right hand side of the image. Over here we're showing you the inhibitory g protein pathway or G I. And so on the left hand side, it's pretty much exactly what we talked about in our previous lesson video. So you can see epinephrine binds to the beta ADR energy GPC are causing a confirmation will shift that activates the G protein, causes it to swap out it's G d. P and replace it with G T. P. And then the Alfa sub unit of the G protein is going to disassociate and activate the ident lit cyclist defector enzyme so that it creates mawr. It converts more a teepee into secondary messenger See amp and so really nothing new over here on the left hand side of the image. Whereas if we take a look at the right hand side of the image, this is really the new part that we're introducing here. And so there's some inhibitory lie gone that we're not going to get into the details up that is going to bind to some inhibitory GPC are that is going to induce a confirmation. I'll shift in this inhibitory GPC are which is going toe activate an inhibitory g protein by promoting again the g d. P to be replaced with GTP just the same as it was over here. And so we have our dissociated g ir dissociated inhibitory G protein Alfa sub unit on the really only difference between this side over here and the stimulatory side is what we see right here and over here and so on the left hand side notice that the stimulatory pathway activates the dental it cyclists, whereas the inhibitory pathway over here is going to inhibit a dental it cyclist so that it converts less a teepee into see hamp. And so really, this inhibitory pathway over here is acting like the brakes in a car to help slow down the activity of a dental cyclists. And really, this stimulatory pathway over here is almost acting like the gas pedal of a car to help speed up the activity of a dental it cyclists. And so you can see how the gas pedal and the brakes can be used to regulate the speed or the activity of the dental it. Cyclist, defector, enzyme. And so, really, this year concludes our introduction to inhibitory, a dental it cycles. GPC are signaling, and we'll be able to get some practice applying the concepts that we've learned here as we move forward in our core. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

Hide transcripts