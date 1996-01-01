in this video, we're going to introduce the classes of steroid hormones now before we get started. Let's first revisit our lipid map to make sure we're all on the same page. And already we've explored the fatty acid based lipids in our previous lesson videos. And so currently we're exploring the is a Prince and the ice opera noise, and we've already covered the Turpin's interpret noise as well as the steroids. And so here in this video we're introducing the steroid hormones. And so it's important to note is that the steroid cholesterol is actually a precursor molecule for the steroid hormones. And so the steroid hormones are built using cholesterol. Now, recall from our previous lesson videos that hormones are just bio signaling molecules that are released by a cell or gland and travel in effect distant cells in a completely different area of the body. And so steroid hormones are just hormones themselves that are steroids. And so the steroid hormones can actually be classified into five different groups according to the physiological responses that they evoke. And we've got those five different groups down below here in our table, and those five groups are androgens estrogen's progestin, glucocorticoids and mineral Accord accords and notice that for all five of these steroid hormones, cholesterol over here is the precursor molecule that's used to build each of these steroid hormones. Now one thing that's important to note is that these first three classes androgens, estrogen and progestin are all produced by the gonads, and the gonads are basically just the organs that produce the GAM. It's such as the test ease and males and the ovaries and females. And then the glucocorticoids and the mineral O Corta coid down here are both produced by the adrenal cortex of our adrenal glands. And so that's something important to note now for each of these, uh, steroid hormones. We're just doing a general introduction, and we'll be able to talk more details about these steroid hormones and their specific functions later in our course. For now, this is just an introduction to the steroid hormones. And so here's an introduction to the functions, and so androgens typically control sexual development and males. And a classic example of an androgen is the steroid testosterone, whose structure we're showing you right here. And so we've got the male symbol over here to help remind you that androgens control sexual development and males and then as Georgians. Their typical function is to control sexual development in females, and a classic example is the steroid extra Diallo who structure We're showing you here. And we've got the symbol for the female over here to remind you that estrogen's control, sexual development and females now progestin are going to typically control the menstrual cycle and females and pregnancy and females as well. And so over here we've got a classic example of a progestin called progesterone. And again, we have this image here to remind you that it can help control pregnancy and females. Now glucocorticoids will help control carbohydrate, protein and lipid metabolism, and so they help control the breakdown of all of these different components and cortisol is a classic example. And so here we've got this figure eating this Burger King sandwich. Just help remind you that it helps to control the metabolism of these, uh, components. Now mineral accorded Coy's, they help regulate kidney excretion of salt and water through the urine. And so a classic example of mineral accord accords are is al Dossari own, whose structure we're showing you here and notice that we've got the kidneys here in this figure who is urinating here on the floor to help remind you that mineral accord accords regulate kidney excretion of salt and water through the urine. And so, really, this is our brief introduction to these five classes of steroid hormones. And so down here, which will notice, is we've got a little memory tool to help you guys with memorizing the classes of steroid hormones. And it's really a scene from a classic movie called The Elf with Will Ferrell. And so if you haven't seen that movie, make sure you go check out this scene at the very least because it's gonna help remind you guys of the steroid hormones. And so here we've got Will Farrow, who's saying he's an angry hormonal elf, which is really gonna upset this elf over here and notice that Will Farrow is saying angry elves probably get mad. And so the first letter of angry elves and probably correspond with androgens, estrogens and progestin is respectively, which are all again produced by the gonads. And then, of course, the two first letters of the first letters of get and mad correspond with glucocorticoids and mineral accord accords. And so just a silly way here to be able to help you guys remember these classes of steroid hormones and this year concludes our introduction to the steroid hormones, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts in our next couple of videos, so I'll see you guys there.

