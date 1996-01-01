in this video we're going to begin our lesson on lipid vitamins. But first let's revisit our map of the lesson on lipids down below. And so of course in our previous lesson videos we've already discussed the fatty acid based lipids and we're currently discussing the ice Supremes and Lloyd's. So in our previous lesson videos we've already discussed the terrapins, interpret noise steroids and steroid hormones. And so here in this video we're going to introduce the lipid vitamins. But first, what are vitamins? Anyways? Well, vitamins can be defined as essential compounds that are required in the diet in very small amounts since the organism can't actually synthesize those vitamins. Now really there are two general classes of vitamins that you should be familiar with. There are fat soluble vitamins which are otherwise known as lipid vitamins and then there are also water soluble vitamins. Now moving forward in our course, we're mainly going to be focusing on the fat soluble vitamins or in other words the lipid vitamins. And so when it comes to the lipid vitamins really there are four lipid vitamins and those lipid vitamins are vitamins A. D. E. And K. And so vitamins A. D. E. And K. Which are the lipid vitamins are all soprano Lloyd's, which is exactly why the lipid vitamins are showing up in this region of our table underneath of the soprano roids. And so one way to help you remember the lipid vitamins is to use the memory tool a deck. And so vitamins A. D. E. And K. Sound like a deck of cards. And so here we have a deck of cards to help remind you of these lipid vitamins A, D, E, and K. And also down below. Right here we're showing you some playing cards as well, to remind you that the lipid vitamins include vitamins A, D, E, and K, which spells a deck. Now these lipid vitamins, vitamins A, D, E, and K perform a wide variety of different functions and these functions are not really related to membrane structure. And so as we move forward in our course, we're going to talk about each of these different lipid vitamins A. D. E and K in their own separate videos, starting with vitamin A. And so I'll see you all in our next lesson video to talk more about vitamin A.

