So in our previous videos, we talked about how cholesterol is commonly found in animal cell membranes. And so in this video we're going to talk about cholesterol specific membrane functions, and so cholesterol will actually regulate an animal cell membranes fluidity. But it actually turns out that cholesterol will have multiple regulation effects that depend on the temperature and so cholesterols regulation effect on animal cell membranes. Fluidity is dictated by the temperature, and so by changing the temperature, we can change cholesterols regulation effect. And really there are two different regulation effects that you guys should know. But the good thing is is that they're complete opposites of each other. And so just by knowing one of these regulation effects, you will automatically be able to know the other one. And so the first one here is under conditions of really, really high temperatures. And so when the temperatures are really, really high, membranes actually risk being way too fluid. And two fluid is not always a good thing for cells. And so cholesterols job under these specific conditions is to help reduce the membrane fluidity to make sure that they're not too fluid and to help increase the membranes, rigidness and viscosity. And so if we take a look at our image down below over here, notice. We're showing you a membrane here, under high temperatures with no cholesterol and under these high temperatures without any cholesterol, notice that the membrane is simply way too fluid. Notice that these fossil lipid molecules are really spaced apart because they're moving really, really fast at these high temperatures. And so when the membrane is too fluid like this, it actually means that it's also going to be relatively more permeable. And so things that normally cannot cross the membrane are able to win the membranes to fluid. And again, that's not always a good thing for the cell. And so cholesterol, like this sloth right here, what it's able to do is to slow down these fast moving fossil lipid molecules so that the membrane becomes less fluid, as we mentioned up above and mawr rigid and more viscous. So when it's less fluid like this, those molecules that we're penetrating might not be able to penetrate any longer, thanks to cholesterols regulation effect. And so the second effect here again is the complete opposite of this first effect and so at really, really low temperatures, the membranes air going to risk being too rigid this time instead of being too fluid. And so under these conditions, cholesterol is actually going to help increase the membrane fluidity to make sure that they're not, uh, too rigid. And they're also going to help decrease the rigidness and viscosity. And so over here on the far left noticed that we're showing you a membrane here at low temperatures with no cholesterol and noticed that all of these fossil lipid molecules here are really tightly packed together. And so this membrane is too rigid. And when it's too rigid, molecules that used to be able to penetrate might not be able to penetrate anymore because the membrane is too rigid. And so cholesterols job is to get in between these fossil lipid molecules to make sure that they're not too rigid and forming two ordered structures. And so here. What we have is an image of Jack Nicholson from the movie The Shining, where you're saying here's cholesterol and he's getting in between these cholesterol, these fossil lipid molecules to make sure that they're not too rigid. And so really, this is what you guys need to know about cholesterols membrane functions, and we'll be able to get some practice and our next few videos, so I'll see you guys there.

