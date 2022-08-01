Glycerophospholipids

All right, So in this video, we're going to focus specifically on glycerol Fosca lipids. And if we take a look at our lipid map, weaken better orient ourselves on where we are. And so we know that we're exploring the fatty acid based lipids first and already in our previous lesson videos, we've covered glycerol, lipids and the tricycle, glycerol, ALS. And so in this video we're going to focus on another type of glycerol. Lipid. The glycerol Foss follow lipids, which we already mentioned in our last lesson video are just a type of fossa lipid that uses a glycerol molecule as the platform. However, we also know that there are other types of fossil lipids that use other molecules as the platforms such as platform number two over here, which we'll talk, Maura, about what? That is. Later in our course. For now, we're going to focus on the glitz row fossil lipids and so glycerol. Oh, Foss follow lipids actually have several different synonyms. They're commonly referred to as Foss, Foege, Lyssarides, and occasionally you'll also see them referred to as fast So Essel, glycerol, ALS and so glycerol. Fazio, Lipids, Foss, Vogue, Lyssarides and Foster USL glycerol czar all practically synonyms of each other. But if you break down the roots of these words and compare them, you'll notice that all of them have a phosphor, oh prefix to indicate that they are phosphor lipids. And they all have some kind of glitch siro or glycerol or glycerol route to indicate that they are also glycerol lipids and have a glycerol molecule. And so when you compare them in this way, it's pretty easy to see that they are synonyms of each other. Now when it comes down to it, glycerol lipids are defined as lipids with a glycerol three phosphate group, and they're going to be attached specifically to to fatty acid chains. And so if we take a look at our image down below here in this box, notice Over here on the far left, we're zooming into a cells membrane here. So we know that fossa lipids are a major component of the cell membrane. And if we zoom in on one of these fossa lipids here, we can take a closer look at the glitz Roaf Oslo lipid, which notice has a glycerol molecule as the platform, which is a three carbon molecule and notice that instead of having three fatty acid chains, it only has to fatty acid chains here and the third Carbon instead of being linked to another fatty acid chains like Try So cholesterols. It's linked to a phosphate group, And so because it has the glycerol and the phosphate group, that's why we have the glitz Rafa so prefix. And it's clear to see again that these are fatty acid based lip. It's because they have the fatty acid chains. Now. One thing to note here is that this phosphate group can actually be foster O dia StarLink to this X group over here that we're calling the Variable Head Group. And so this X Group is the variable head group and so up above in our lesson, we're saying that a phosphor oh digester linkage can actually attach other variable head groups, or X, and this variable head Group X could be many different groups. And these groups are usually polar molecules. And so if you have a variable head group here that tends to be polar, uh, then what you end up getting is ah polar group up here and non polar groups down here with these hydrocarbon chains. And then that means that you're gonna end up having an AM fee path, IQ molecule. And so glycerol fossa lipids are an pepe thick, and that is partially what makes them so suitable for biological membranes. And so it turns out that glycerol fossil lipids are actually the major, uh, fossil lipid in the cell membranes. And so if you were to pick a foster lipid randomly from a cell membrane, the likelihood is that it's going to be a glycerol foster lipid. So this is the classic fastball lipid, if you will. And so it turns out that by changing this variable head group, you can actually get different types of glycerol, Fosca lipids. And so, in our next lesson video, we're gonna be able to talk about some of those different types of glycerol, fossil lipids and those different variable head groups. So I'll see you guys in that video

Hide transcripts