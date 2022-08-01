Glycerophospholipids

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on glycerol phosphor A lipids. Now, before we actually define glycerol phosphor lipids, it would be helpful. Toe first, define the more generalized class of just phosphor a lipids, which you could actually see. Phosphor lipids is embedded in the word glycerol, phosphor lipids and so phosphor. Oh, lipids are again a generalized class of lipids, so they're going to be a large class of lipids that are going to include lots of different molecules. But as the name implies, Foss follow lipids are literally just lipids themselves that contain at least one phosphate group. And foster lipids are a major component of all cell membranes, and later in our course, we're going to talk a lot more details about cell membranes, and so that's important to keep in mind. Fossil lipids, a major component, also membranes. Now we know that fossil lipids are fatty acid base lipids because fossil lipids contain at least one fatty acid molecule that's going to be linked to again. Ah Foss for elated platform molecule. And so, if we take a look at our image down below at our fossil Lippett over here, notice that We have a platform molecule here, and this is a fox for elated platform molecule because you can see the phosphate group attached to the platform molecule. And again, you can tell that fossil lipids are indeed fatty acid base because they have at least one fatty acid chain. And here we are showing to fatty acid chains. But really, they just need at least one fatty acid chain. And again, this platform molecule could be a different can be different molecules. And so, if the phosphor related platform molecule is a glycerol molecule, then it would be considered a glitzy Arrgh, phosphor, a lipid. And so you can see that by changing the platform specifically to a glycerol molecule like this one right here, then what we'll get is a glitzy row phosphor, a lipid, which we'll talk a lot more details about in our next lesson video, but also noticed that the platform molecule could be something else other than a glycerol molecule. It could be a different molecule that we're just going to label as platform number two for now until we get to this later in our course. But keep in mind that we can get different foster lipids just by changing the platform molecule. And again, we're going to focus on the glycerol platform molecule here and talk about glycerol fossil lipids in our next video. So I'll see you guys there.

