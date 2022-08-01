Glycerophospholipids

All right, So in this video, we're going to talk about the classes of Glycerol Foss follow lipids. And so, as we mentioned in our last lesson, video glycerol foster lipids are actually classified based on the variable head group that they have and so down below notice what we have is the same glycerol fossil lipid structure from our last lesson video and noticed that the variable head group is represented as X here in our structure. And so just by simply changing what this variable head group is, you can change the class of glycerol, fossa, lipid and so really, it's all about this variable head group and these different variable head groups. Not only do they dictate the structure and the class of the glycerol fossil lipid, but they also are going to dictate the function of the glycerol Fosca lipid. And so we're not going to get into all the details of all of the different functions that these classes of glycerol fossil limits have. But as we move along through our course, we are going to talk about some of their functions Now. Another important thing to note is that within each class of glycerol fossa lipin. The fatty acid chain length and degree of saturation can actually vary Ah, between molecules of each class and so again, these fatty acid chains that are attached. They can vary in their length or the number of carbon atoms, and they can vary in their degree of saturation, creating different molecules within each class that you see down below. Now, one thing to note is that the actual classes of glycerol fossil lipids that you're going to need to know is going to depend on your professor. And so it's possible that maybe you guys don't need to know any of these glycerol fossil Olympic classes. But if you do need to know any classes of glycerol fossil lipids, the chances are that they're the ones that you need to know are in this table that you see down below and so notice that in this table down below, what we have is the glycerol foster, a lipid class in the first column and then the variable head group that, um defines that glycerol fossil lipid class. And so one thing that's important to note is that if there is no variable head group here and the phosphate group here is actually deep protein ated with a negative charge. Then this molecule is going to be a glycerol fossil lipid called a phosphate to date. And that's the first class that we have in our table down below. And so the foster today, you could pretty much think of it as the simplest glycerol fossil lipid because it doesn't actually have a variable head group. It's literally going to be found in the d protein ated form with a again, a negative charge on the phosphate group. And so you can think of phosphate today. It's as being pretty much like the backbone for all of the other glycerol phosphor lipid classes. And so, whenever you have a variable head group branching off of a backbone, the Suffolk's why L you might recall from your organic chemistry courses is used to indicate things that are branching off. And so one of the things that you'll note is that a lot of these classes down below have this phosphate to date type of prefix. But then they also include the Why Ellen there to indicate the branching off of that backbone, and so you'll notice that you'll see this phosphate title prefix in so many different classes here of this of these glycerol fossil lipid classes. You'll see this fossil title prefix and so notice that in our map here, when we zoom in on glitz Roaf, Oslo lipids notice that branching off of it we have phosphate to dates which again, we said, is the simplest class of glycerol fossil lipids because they don't have a variable head group, they are completely deep protein ated. And so again, if you add the Y el prefix to the foster today, then you can branch off all of these different variable head groups that you see down below. And these variable head groups that you see here create all of the classes that you see down below the glycerol fossil lipid classes. And so again, the exact glycerol fast Olympic classes that you guys are responsible for knowing is going to depend on your professor. And so make sure to double check with your professors about which ones you should know specifically. But notice that we do have a star here, right next to foster a title cooling and the reason that we have this star here next to foster title. Cooling is because this class of glycerol fossil lipid is actually the one that is most common in all cell membranes. And so this is pretty much the prototype. This is the one that is most abundant in cell membranes, and so you can see that we've color coded the green words here to show exactly what thieve Ari a ble head group will be. And so, in fossil title cooling, the variable head group is cooling, which is this molecule that you see right here. And so some of these, uh, variable head groups you should actually recognize such a searing. This is literally the amino acid Syrian branching off glycerol literally has a glycerol molecule branching off and again some of these we have not yet talked about. But again, it's going to depend on your professors which ones you're specifically going to need to know. But these are the most common classes of glycerol fossil lipids. And again, um, we'll be able to get some practice applying the concepts that we've learned here in our next couple of videos. So I'll see you guys there

