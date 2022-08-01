in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on co factors. So it turns out that the catalytic activity of men the enzymes is actually dependent on the presence of relatively small molecules called co factors. And so what are co factors? Well, it turns out that co factors air just non protein portions of an enzyme, and they are in some way and somehow involved with proper enzyme catalysis. And so that brings us to two important terms that you guys need to be familiar with when it comes to co factors. And the first is an app oh, enzyme, and the second is a hollow enzyme. And so apple enzymes are enzymes that are inactive. And that's because this is the enzyme without its co factor. And so because it doesn't have its co factor, Apple enzymes don't work now. On the other hand, hollow enzymes are enzymes that are catalytic lee active, and that's because this is the enzyme with its co factor. And so this hollow enzyme actually does work and so down below. In our example image, I'll share with you guys something that helps me distinguish between apple enzymes and hollow enzymes. But first, I want you guys to know that co factors tend to bind to the active sites of enzymes. But the functional roles that co factors actually have varies greatly from enzyme toe enzyme. And we'll be able to talk about that in more depth when we talk about different types of enzyme catalysis later in our course now down below. In our example image notice in our central blue box here that this blue structure here represents an enzyme. And so when the enzyme is not bound to its co factor, which is this red dot right here notice that the enzyme is referred to as an app Oh, enzyme and the app Oh, enzyme is inactive, meaning it does not work. And again, that's because it's not bound to its co factor, which is the red dot Now, when the co factor bind to the app Oh, enzyme, it becomes a hollow enzyme and so you can see that the co factor tends to bind to the active site of the enzyme, which is this, uh, shape, um, right here. And so the hollow enzyme is actually an active form of the enzyme, and so something that helps me distinguish between app Oh, enzymes and hollow enzymes is that I know that app Oh, enzymes are always trying to apologize. And so here we have a signed and it's saying I apologize. And the reason that AP oh, enzymes are always trying to apologize is because they are always in active. They are always saying I'm inactive right now. And so the reason that they are inactive is again because they are not bound to their co factor. Now, on the other hand, holla enzymes are enzymes that we know are active. And so, if you need an active enzyme, all you need to do is holla at your boy and your boy is holla enzyme. And so holla enzymes always like. If you need an active enzyme, all you gotta do is holla at me. And so hopefully that'll help you guys remember that holla enzymes are the active version of the enzyme that air bound to the co factor. And so that concludes our lesson on the introduction to co factors. And I'll see you guys in our next video

