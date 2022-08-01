Peptidoglycan

in this video, we're going to introduce the poly Sacha ride Pep Tito Glide can. So the poly Sacha ride Pep Tito Glide can is a hetero Polly Sacha ride which, of course, we know from our previous lesson videos just means that Petito glide can structure consists of at least two different types of repeating sugar units. And so these repeating sugar units are going to be the nag sugar molecule, which is the same sugar molecule that we covered in our previous lesson video of chitin and the NAM sugar molecule, which is new in this lesson video. And so the nag recall is just an abbreviation for n acetyl glucosamine, and the name, on the other hand, is an abbreviation for n acetyl Muir Amick acid. So N. A M now in potato blight can structure the nag, and the NAM sugar units are going to be co violently linked to each other via these beta 14 Glick acidic languages. And of course, we have another beta configuration in the Glick Acidic Linkage, which reminds us that the function is once again going to be a structural function. And so in our next lesson video, we'll talk about how Pep Tito Blake can is the main structural component of bacterial cell walls. And so, of course, the organism is going to be bacteria. Now, in terms of being a branched Polly Sacha ride, we can say that Pep Tito Bleich hand is not going to be branch. So no branches and Pep Tito Glikin. Now, you might be wondering about the prefix pep Tito that we see in Pep Tito Blake. And it kind of sounds like a peptide, which is a protein. But I thought Pep Tito Glikin was a carbohydrate, not a protein. So why this Pep Tito prefix? Well, it turns out that in Pep, Tito, Blake and structure, there actually is a short peptide cross linking the poly Sacha ride, uh, structures. And so that is exactly where the pep Tito prefix comes from. And so notice if we take a look at our image over here, we're showing you Pep, Tito, black and structure notice that this and this are the, uh, Polly Sacha right portion. So the carbohydrate portions and then notice down below. Uh, these linking structures are the peptide cross links, so you can see the pink highlights represent the poly sack ride and these green highlights that you see, uh, beneath here are all going to be peptide cross links. And so, if we take a look at the poly Sacha ride portion, which is again, this highlighted, uh, pink portion here. If we zoom in on this little region right here and blow it up in this image, you'll note that the sugar units are nag nag molecules, which again are the same exact sugar molecule that we talked about in the chitin topic. And then we also have over here the Nam, the NAM Sugar unit, which is, of course, and a Seattle Muir Amick acid. And so you'll note that, uh, Nam, uh, still has an amino sugar here. But it also has, uh, this region over here, which would be a carb oxalic acid, uh, if it weren't connected to the peptide link down below. And so that's what makes this, uh, this group right here, highlighted in yellow is really what distinguishes Nam from nag. But really, the main take away is just to know, uh, Nag and Nam are gonna be linked together in Pep Tito, black hand structure and of course, the linkage is going to be a beta like acidic linkage. As we can see here, the two carbon atoms are one and four. And so, really, this concludes our introduction to Petito Glick hand structure. And in our next lesson video, we'll talk about the differences between gram positive and gram negative bacteria. So I'll see you guys in that video.

Hide transcripts