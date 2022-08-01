in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on Kitten. So the poly Sacher IDK Iten is a homo Polly Sacha ride which, of course, we know from our previous lesson videos just means that kitten is made up of Onley one single type of repeating sugar unit and that repeating sugar unit is going to be a nag molecule. Now, nag is just an abbreviation And so it's an abbreviation for n acetyl glucosamine. And so you can see the n a N g in here. And of course, this is the nag, uh, sugar molecule. Now, if you take a look at our image right here, notice that all the nag molecule really is is just taking a beta d glucose molecule that were already familiar with and replacing the hydroxyl on the sea to carbon. With this end, a Seattle group that we see over here and so really nag is just a sugar derivative. It's an amino sugar, since it has this nitrogen atom right here. And so all of these nag repeating molecules and kite and structure are going to be co violently linked to each other via beta 14 like ascetic linkages and recall that the beta configuration of these languages reminds us that its function is going to be structural. And so, as we'll see beta configurations in the Glick acidic linkages of Polly, sacha rides tend to be structural in their function. Now, in terms of the organisms that we confined that contain or use the poly Sacha right kitten, these tend to be animals specific types of animals that have hard exoskeleton shells such as, for instance, insects like beetles or crustaceans, like lobsters or crabs that again have these hard exoskeleton shells. And so again, chitin is gonna make up the structural parts of these shells. Now, in terms of being a branched Polly Sacha ride, we can say that kitten is not going to be branch. So there's absolutely no branching in the kite and structure. And so if we take a look at our image down here in the middle notice we have these nag molecules here and here, and these nag molecules are linked via beta Glick acidic linkages and so down below, we can write that they're linked through these beta 14 Gleick acidic linkages. And again, the beta configuration reminds us that chitin is gonna have a structural function. So this here concludes our introduction to Kitten. And as we move forward in our course, we'll be able to get a little bit of practice applying these concepts, so I'll see you guys in our next video.

