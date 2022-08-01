Peptidoglycan

So in our last lesson video, we said that Petito Glicken is a structural Polly sack right that makes up the structures of bacterial cell walls. And so that leads us to two different categories of bacteria. Gram positive bacteria and gram negative bacteria. And so bacteria can be categorized based on whether or not they absorb the gram stain. And so we're not going to get into the details of the procedure of the gram stain in this video. But what you guys should know is that Gram positive bacteria are going to react positively to the gram stain, and so that means that they're going to absorb the gram stain. However, Gram negative bacteria, on the other hand, are going to react negatively to the grandstand, which means that they do not absorb the gram stain. Now, in terms of their structures, we can say that gram positive bacteria, uh, they have their cell membrane surrounded by just a thick cell wall made up of pep, Tito Glick hand and just for context. In comparison, this thick cell wall is about 250 Angstrom is thick and again, this is not a number that you guys need to memorize. It's just for comparison purposes to the gram. Negative bacteria. And so I noticed that the gram negative bacteria have their cell membrane surrounded by more than just a thick cell wall there, surrounded by both a thin cell wall and another complex outer membrane. And so the thin cell wall of gram negative bacteria just for context is only about 30 Angstrom stick, which is about eight times less thick than the cell wall of gram positive bacteria. And so what's important to note about the gram negative bacteria? Is that the outer membrane this complex out, remembering that they have, well, actually make the gram negative bacteria mawr resistant to some antibiotics. And so that's something important to keep in mind. All right, so if we take a look at our image down below over here on the left hand side, notice that we're showing you gram positive bacteria. And so over here we have our grand, positive bacterial cell. And if we take a little cross section of the perimeter of our grand positive bacterial cell and pull that out over here and then zoom into this little cross section, which will finds that The perimeter of the grand positive bacterial cell consists of a cell membrane here in blue and a thick pep Tito glide can cell wall and so again, weaken right over here that this is a thick pep Tito black and wall that is about 250 angstrom thick. Now, over here on the right hand side, we're showing you gram negative bacteria. And so over here we have our gram negative bacterial cell. And if we take a little cross section of the perimeter of the gram negative bacterial cell and pull it out and then zoom into that cross section, you'll find that there's actually a very thin layer of Pep Tito Glikin. And so there's a thin pep Tito Blake and cell wall that's Onley. About 30 angstrom is thick, and then you can see that this thin petito, Blake and wall here is actually surrounded by ah membrane down below, which is gonna be the inner membrane, and it's also surrounded by another membrane. Up above that is going to be the outer membrane and notice that the outer membrane is more complex with these lipo polly sacha rides that are attached to it. which are just Polly Sacha rides with lipids attached. And really, it's this complex outer membrane that allows gram negative bacteria to beam or resistant to some antibiotics. Now what helps me remember the differences between gram positive and gram negative bacteria is that when I think about the positive, I think about the positive sign. And, of course, when I think about negative, I think about the negative sign and so note that the positive sign is actually quite thick, especially in comparison to the negative sign, which is quite thin. And so this helps me remember that it's the gram positive that have a thick pep Tito glide cancel wall and the gram negative that have a thin pep Tito glide cancel wall. And then, of course, the gram negative bacteria is gonna need to compensate for having a thin pep Tito glide cancel wall by having a mawr complex outer membrane. And so, hopefully this will help you guys remember the differences between gram positive and gram negative bacteria. And that concludes this video. So I'll see you guys in our next one

Hide transcripts