Functional Groups in Biomolecules

So as you guys already know, functional groups are common and biomolecules. And although the structures of biomolecules very greatly, there are consistent patterns in the functional groups and linkages, and they tend to appear frequently in specific types of molecules. So down below we have the four major macro molecules numbered, and the numbers correspond to the numbers and the example images below. So for the first one, you guys know that amino acids and proteins have amino groups as well as car boxful groups, and you can see that in the image below here for number one, where in amino acid has three amino group on one end, and the Car boxful group on the other now carbohydrates you guys know have plenty of hydroxyl groups, and because of that, they are Polly alcohols and they also tend tohave ether linkages so down below. In our example, you can see we have two different forms of the glucose molecule Ah, linear form and a cyclic form. And both forms have plenty of hydroxyl groups, which makes them Polly Alcohol's. And in addition to that, the cyclic form has an ether linkage shown by this oxygen, and the two ether bunny ears that air branching out to the our groups or the carbon atoms now lipids. They vary greatly in their structure, so it's a lot harder to find these consistent patterns and functional groups and languages. But that being said, a specific type of lipid known as the fatty acids typically have methyl groups so down below. What we'll see is that we have a specific type of lipid showing a foster lipid, and at the end of the hydrocarbon chains, we have these methyl groups being shown, and in addition to that, you can see that there are are other, uh, functional groups and linkages that we talked about previously. So you can see that we have ether linkage here linking the glycerol molecule to the two hydrocarbon chains, and we also have a phosphate group of above and a phosphate ester linkage that links the phosphate group to the glycerol molecule. Now, each nucleotide in a nucleic acid tends tohave phosphate, phosphate di ester linkages, phosphate die ester linkages and so you can see over here and our image for number four that we have two nucleotides linking together and they're linked by a phosphate di Esther linkage shown here. So you can see that there is one phosphate ester linkage shown in the highlighted region linking this phosphate group to this nuclear tied. And then on the other end, there's another phosphate ester linkage that links, uh, this nuclear tied to this phosphate groups. So this is a phosphate die, Esther linkage. And you can also see that there's an amino group on this, uh, on this nitrogenous space. And over here, you have an AM I'd linkage shown here, and so you can see that these functional groups appear frequently and we'll talk about them or as we move forward in our course. So this is a good summary, and I'll see you guys in the next video when we talk about what elements are essential to life.

