Essential Elements of Life

So as you guys already know, the periodic table, which is shown below, contains all of the known elements of the universe. And of all of these known elements on Lee, a small subset of them is found in living organisms. And actually, what's quite amazing is that about 97% of the mass of most living organisms, which is a very large percentage here, consists of just six elements. And those six elements are carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorous and sulfur. And what helps me remember that is to remember chin ops. And so each of the letters here in China pops represents the first letter of each of these major elements, as well as the elements symbol in the periodic table below and notice that the synopsis color coded in a pinkish color to correspond with the pinkish color and the periodic table here. And so the other 3% of the mass of living organisms consists of 23 other elements that it can be grouped together as the trace elements, and the trace elements, of course, appear in very small amounts. But they can still have major biological roles, and they are actually important for life and are required for life. And these trace elements include the five essential ions of life, which are sodium chlorine, potassium, calcium and magnesium. So I would definitely remember the major elements of life. I would not memorize all of the 23 trace elements, but I would also remember the five essential ions. And so what helps me remember the essential ions is to think about for sodium and chlorine. I think about salts because sodium chloride makes up our salts. Bananas are a major source of potassium. Milk is a major source of calcium, and dark chocolate is a major source of magnesium. So when I think about salts, bananas, milk and chocolate, that helps me remember all of the essential ions. And so notice that the essential ions are color coded in dark purple to correspond with the dark purple that we see below in the periodic table. Now the light bluish color corresponds with the other trace elements, and again, the pinkish color corresponds with the major elements of life and the pinkish color in the periodic table. And so what you might notice is that there are some darker shades of blue here, and This is just representing the trace elements that tend to be mawr prevalent than other trace elements. So the darker ones arm or prevalent than the other trace elements. But I wouldn't worry about that so much in this video. And so this is a good summary of the elements of life, and I'll see you guys in our practice videos.

