Functional Groups & Linkages

we're going to do a quick recap on functional groups. So you guys already know that functional groups are very specific portions of a molecule that are abundant and biomolecules and tend to be reactive. And in addition to that, they typically extend off of the carbon backbone of a molecule. And some functional groups can be further categorized as linkages because their specific arrangements of atoms that could be used toe link different kinds of molecules together. And so we'll be talking about functional groups and linkages throughout our entire biochemistry course. So it's important to be able to refresh and touch up on some of the common ones. And in our example below were going toe label, the functional groups and linkages. And so we'll start with the functional groups here that we have listed. And I wanna emphasize that the ending, why L or ill on a word is indicative that it is branching off of a chain and you'll see that throughout our patterns when we start toe label are functional groups. And so the first functional group that we have is the metal group, which, of course, you guys know it's simply a CH three group branching off of a carbon chain which is represented by our or the rest of the molecule. Now, our next functional group is, of course, one that you guys have seen plenty. And this is our hydroxyl group, which of course, is an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom. And so, uh, this is ah, hydroxyl group, and molecules that have hydroxyl groups are categorized as alcohol's. Now our next functional group is the soft hydro group, and you can see that the soft part here refers to the sulfur atom and the hide refers to the hydrogen atom. And so this is simply a software hydrogen atom branching off of a chain. And we'll see this when we talk about some of our proteins. Now the next functional group is a carbonnel group. This is a carbonnel group, which is simply a carbon atom double bonded to an oxygen atom. And we'll see this plenty of times incorporated into different functional groups. And on our next one, what you'll notice is that it indeed has a carbonnel group in it, but it also has a hydroxyl groups. Oh, when these atoms are arranged in this way, this makes a car box. Aled Group. Now, over here there's another functional group that you guys are very familiar with. And this is the amino group, which consists of just a nitrogen atom and hydrogen is, and we see those in proteins. And then our last functional group is the phosphate group, which, of course, has a phosphorus Adam in the center and its branching off of a chain, so that makes it a little bit easy to recognize. Now, down below, we have some linkages and notice that the linkages have our groups on either side of them. So that shows that they are able toe link different types of molecules together. And so we are. First linkage is our ether, and our next linkage is our Esther. So this is our Esther, so ethers and Esther's kind of sounds similar, and you might have been wondering why this creepy little freak over here has been staring at you guys this whole video. But pretty much what he's going to do is help us distinguish between the two. So ethers really do look like our friend over here, the ether bunny. So this is the Ether Bunny, and so notice that he's got those cute little buck teeth and whiskers sticking out. And he's also got these big floppy ears that looked just like the big floppy ears of our ether. And so, uh, the ether really does look like the ether bunny with these big floppy ears. And the Esther does not look so much like the ether bunny, and so that can help you hopefully distinguished between the two. Now notice that Esther's are very similar looking to car boxful groups. Now, car boxful groups are at the end of a molecule or noticed that the Esther is embedded within a molecule with the two are groups on the end. And then the next functional group that we have is our am I linkage, which we'll see in proteins when we talk about peptide bonds and so notice that this is also a derivative or spin off of the car boxful group. But it has a nitrogen Adam in there instead of the hydroxyl group. And so our next functional group is what's called our phosphor. Oh, our Foss fobo di Esther linkage. So this is a phosphor Oh, digester linkage. So notice that it has Foss photo indicating a phosphorus Adam and it has die in here indicating two of something. And then it also has Esther. So really, this is essentially an Esther and noticed that are esters have a double bonded here, and it has an oxygen here and notice that we have the same thing with our our group and our group over here. So you can see that this is essentially a Esther and that really, the only difference is that here we have Ah, carbon atom. And here we have a phosphorous atom. And so this is one phosphate ester linkage. But notice that on the other side we also have another phosphate ester linkage. So this makes a phosphor o di Esther linkage. And we'll see these when we talk about our nucleic acids in our next video. And then the last one that we have over here is a phosphor oh, and hydride linkage, which is represented by really this, uh to phosphate groups being connected together and also linking two different types of molecules. And so again, we'll talk about functional groups and linkages throughout our course. And this is a good summary. So I'll see you guys in our next video when we talk about functional groups and biomolecules

