Triacylglycerols

in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to try Aysal glycerol ALS. Now, before we get started, I first want to point out that over here we have a modified version of our original lipid map. But you can still see that the lipids are branching off into two major groups which are the fatty acids, and the ISO preens over here on the right. But again, we're going to cover the ISO preens much later in our course after we finish covering all of the fatty acids and all of the fatty acid based lip, it's. And so now that we finished talking about fatty acids, we're finally going to transition into our first class of fatty acid based lipids, which are the glitz, aurora lipids and so glycerol Lipids are literally defined as lipids with fatty acid chains that are linked to a glittery all molecule. And so notice down below. Over here on the left hand side, we're showing you the structure of a glycerol molecule so we can go ahead and label it as glycerol. And of course, the glitz, Arrgh prefix and glycerol lipids indicates that a glycerol molecule is going to be in its structure. And these are lipids with glycerol. And because they are branching from the fatty acids, we know that fatty acids are going to be found in their structures. Now moving forward from this point, we're going to talk about two different classes of glycerol a lip. It's the first class are going to be the try Aysal glycerol. And so we'll introduce the try. Essel Glycerol is here in our next lesson video, so I'll see you guys there.

